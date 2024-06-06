Thousands Attend Annual Balboa Island Parade June 2

Share this:

Several thousand spectators lined the streets of Marine Avenue on Balboa Island Sunday, June 2 to watch the annual Balboa Island Parade.

This year’s theme was “Balboa Island in Paradise – A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett.”

As in past years, the parade was filled with children on bikes, island dogs, decorated golf carts and floats, horses, decorated cars, Keystone Cops, drill teams (including the famous Patio Chair Drill Team), the USC Marching Band and Cheer, school bands, local dignitaries including Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill, and other fun parade entrants.

The parade began on the Balboa Island Bridge and continued down Marine Avenue. The After-Party in front of the fire station started post parade and featured Mark Wood and the Parrot Head Band.

The parade was sponsored by the Balboa Island Improvement Association. Awards for parade participants will be presented at the All-Island “Pancake Breakfast” at the Beek Center on Saturday, June 22.

NB Indy photographer Lawrence Sherwin was at the parade to capture all the excitement.