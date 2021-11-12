UBS Advisor Brian Gooding of Newport Beach Named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors List

Share this:

Brian Gooding, a UBS Financial Advisor, has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list for 2021. He is based in Newport Beach and is part of the Newport Legacy Wealth Management team at UBS.

Gooding specializes in equity, derivative and fixed income portfolios. He is also involved in estate and insurance planning for his clients. As an alumnus of USC and Loyola High School, he remains active in the two institutions of higher learning. Gooding is also involved with the Augie’s Quest ALS Foundation.

Gooding started with UBS in 2010 after completing his MBA in International Finance at Loyola Marymount University. Prior to joining UBS, Brian worked for five years in private equity and structured finance in commercial real estate. Brian graduated from USC with a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance in 2005. Brian, his wife Kristen, and their two sons Will and Bradley reside in Newport Heights.

The 2021 Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Next-Gen list includes 500 rising advisors who help manage more than $1 trillion in client assets. Each advisor was nominated by their firm, then vetted and ranked by SHOOK Research.