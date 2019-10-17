Vocational Visions Hosts Evening ‘Under the Sea’

Share this:

Vocational Visions Enchanted Evening took 280 guests on a heartwarming journey “Under the Sea” on Sept. 7, at the Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport in Newport Beach.

More than $114,000 was raised to continue providing programs, services and support to develop the talents of adults with disabilities, officials announced.

The nonprofit’s main fundraiser featured many guests wearing festive island attire. The evening’s highlight was an inspiring performance by Vocational Visions’ clients dancing to “Surf City,” “Octopus’s Garden,” and their signature song, “This is Me,” which received a standing ovation.

Vocational Visions honored three businesses for their stalwart support of the nonprofit. Presenting the honors were Vocational Visions’ Executive Director Joan McKinney and Board Chair Dr. Linda Albers.

Employer of the Year was Whole Foods of Newport Beach and Laguna Niguel for employing Vocational Visions’ clients. Vendor of the Year was Rancho Mesa Insurance, represented by its Human Resources Vice President Sam Brown. Park Terrace was acknowledged as Paid Internship Employer of the Year, while the nonprofit Pretend City was honored as Volunteer Site of the Year.

Donor of the Year was longtime supporter Barbara Boteler, who continues to choreograph the client performance every year. Jill Cooper, a dedicated volunteer, was honored as Volunteer of the Year.

The very hot raffle prize, a two-night stay for two at the Montage Resort in Laguna Beach with dinner at The Loft and two in-room breakfasts, prompted brisk ticket sales, with Jackie Humphrey as the winner.

Since 1974, Vocational Visions has provided vocational, economic and social services to Orange County adults with intellectual/developmental and other disabilities. The nonprofit organization has several comprehensive programs that serve more than 500 men and women by providing pathways to employment, life-long learning and social inclusion.

For more information, visit vocationalvisions.org.