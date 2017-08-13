$50M Newport Beach Country Club Complete

C.W. Driver Companies, longtime California builder, announced the completion of the $50 million Newport Beach Country Club.

Located at One Clubhouse Drive in Newport Beach, the 65,000-square-foot, two-level luxury development is owned by International Bay Clubs, LLC.

The builder’s affiliate, Driver SPG, an arm that specializes in shorter completion times for tenant improvement, renovation and new construction projects, completed the project.

The ground level of the country club includes a golf shop, outdoor dining patio, fitness center with a yoga/dance studio and men’s and women’s locker rooms equipped with a spa, dry sauna and steam room.

Outdoor amenities include an outdoor lap and children’s pool as well as a snack bar.

The clubhouse, which overlooks Pacific Coast Highway, features a restaurant, full bar, private dining room, flexible event space/boardrooms and a 4,000-square-foot grand ballroom.

“This was a complex construction development that required our team to demolish the existing facilities, set up comprehensive temporary facilities and build the entire project while the country club and golf course remained fully operational,” said Mike Bolda, senior project manager at Driver SPG. “I couldn’t be more proud of how our team tackled these challenges while creating an iconic finished product that Orange County residents will enjoy for decades to come.”

The project was awarded California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health’s Golden Gate recognition for effectiveness in safety and health management systems, and American Society of Civil Engineers’ 2017 Outstanding Architectural Engineering project.

Melzer, Deckert, & Ruder Architects served as architects for the project.

Driver SPG has an extensive portfolio of hospitality work in Orange County, including the Hyatt Regency’s Watertable Restaurant and lobby renovation, Balboa Bay Resort’s A & O Restaurant and lobby renovation, Blend Café and Waterline Restaurant.

C.W. Driver was the Project Manager of the Newport Beach Civic Center and Park, which opened in 2013.

For more information, visit cwdriver.com and newportbeachcc.com.