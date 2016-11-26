CdM Sea Kings Beat Lompoc Braves 35-34 Friday Night
Corona del Mar High School Sea Kings staged a dramatic 35-34 come-from-behind victory over the Lompoc Braves football team on Friday night at Estancia High School stadium.
This game, part of the 2016 CIF Southern Section High School Football Playoff Brackets – Division 4 tournament, was the second one point game in a row for the Sea Kings, who narrowly beat Colony High last week 49-48.
The Sea Kings trailed the Braves at the half 21-10, and 28-17 at the end of the third quarter. The Sea Kings scored twice in the fourth quarter to take the lead 29-28, but the Braves answered with a touchdown to make it 34-29.
With less than a minute remaining in the game, Sea Kings quarterback Chase Garbers completed a 19-yard pass for a touchdown to give the Sea Kings the lead, 35-34.
The Sea Kings football team has a neutral playoff game vs. Sierra Canyon on Friday, Dec. 2.
Photos by Jim Collins | NB Indy
One Comment
Another epic win for the CORONA DEL MAR HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL program! The team will need all your support as they travel to Sierra Canyon to face the #1 seeded team. ROAD TRIP…. Hail Corona !!