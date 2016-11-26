Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

CdM Sea Kings Beat Lompoc Braves 35-34 Friday Night

Posted On 26 Nov 2016
By :
Comment: 1
Tag: , , , , , ,

cdm-2Corona del Mar High School Sea Kings staged a dramatic 35-34 come-from-behind victory over the Lompoc Braves football team on Friday night at Estancia High School stadium.

This game, part of the 2016 CIF Southern Section High School Football Playoff Brackets – Division 4 tournament, was the second one point game in a row for the Sea Kings, who narrowly beat Colony High last week 49-48.

The Sea Kings trailed the Braves at the half 21-10, and 28-17 at the end of the third quarter. The Sea Kings scored twice in the fourth quarter to take the lead 29-28, but the Braves answered with a touchdown to make it 34-29.

With less than a minute remaining in the game, Sea Kings quarterback Chase Garbers completed a 19-yard pass for a touchdown to give the Sea Kings the lead, 35-34.

The Sea Kings football team has a neutral playoff game vs. Sierra Canyon on Friday, Dec. 2.

Photos by Jim Collins | NB Indy

cdm-3cdm-5jpg

cdm-4jpg

cdm-6jpgcdm-1

About the Author

Related Posts

0

BYU Defeats Wyoming in San Diego’s Poinsettia Bowl

Posted On 09 Jan 2017
, By
0

Sports: Pacific Club Hosts Lott IMPACT Trophy Awards

Posted On 21 Dec 2016
, By
0

Charity Spotlight: Rivals United for a Kure Holds Fifth Annual Gala

Posted On 06 Dec 2016
, By
0

Sports: USC Beats Colorado 21-17

Posted On 10 Oct 2016
, By
  1. Jay November 27, 2016 at 8:58 am Reply

    Another epic win for the CORONA DEL MAR HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL program! The team will need all your support as they travel to Sierra Canyon to face the #1 seeded team. ROAD TRIP…. Hail Corona !!

Leave a Reply

*

 



Join the Local's List





Copyright 2016 Firebrand Media LLC | Newport Beach Independent Newspaper | All Rights Reserved.