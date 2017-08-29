Quantcast
Book Your Dream Family Holiday with Lookupfare and get $40 Off.
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Why Recall Scott Peotter?

Posted On 29 Aug 2017
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: ,

If you are interested in learning why a group of responsible citizens is trying to recall Newport Beach Council Member Scott Peotter but have been too busy to visit a recall table in various locations around town, you can do research in the comfort of your own home by visiting the website recallscottpeotter.com.

You will find there many reasons for this recall movement, not just the issues of…

 1)  Mr. Peotter’s past record of voting for zoning changes to increase density and for high rise development.

 2)  Mr. Peotter repeatedly has shown little or no consideration of concerns expressed by the residents. When the City Council rescinded the Museum Tower 26 Story Development, Mr. Peotter voted not to rescind the development and ignored the signatory voice of nearly 14,000 of his constituents. 

3)  Mr. Peotter broke the law. He was recorded disclosing confidential closed session information and was subsequently reprimanded by the council.

 If you think that you are still too busy to get involved, you might want to reconsider. Chances are you could find that you have even less free time in the future when you have to fight increasing traffic in Newport Beach. 

 Tom Baker

Newport Beach

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Op-Ed: Political Posturing Costs Newport Taxpayers

Posted On 29 Aug 2017
, By
0

Letter to the Editor: Peotter is Too Extreme for Newport Beach

Posted On 29 Aug 2017
, By
0

Letter to the Editor: Campaign Finance Reform Still Needed

Posted On 29 Aug 2017
, By
0

Letter to the Editor: What Happened to Political Reform?

Posted On 06 Aug 2017
, By

Leave a Reply

*

 



Join the Local's List





Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Newport Beach Independent Newspaper | All Rights Reserved.