“Take My Nose” Offers Comedic Insights into Plastic Surgery

“Take My Nose…Please” is a documentary that focuses on female comedians such as Jackie Hoffman, Emily Askin and Jacque Lynn Foltyn, and their thoughts, feelings and obviously humor on plastic surgery.

Each comedian shared the pressures they feel as a woman and being in the entertainment industry. Even though humor is used throughout the film, there is a very serious side where “Take My Nose” explores the history of plastic surgery for women along with walking through the process of two comedians getting plastic surgery and how they felt before and after.

The film also references the lives of such women as Phyllis Diller, Roseanne Bar, Cher and Joan Rivers, who spoke openly about their love-hate affair with plastic surgery and their looks and how these women have influenced the ideals of beauty.

The producer, Joan Kron, has done her homework and truly shows many sides of the pressures for women. Kron herself is 89 years old and spent most of her life as a journalist, 25 of them at Allure, so I am sure she was surrounded by this pressure constantly.

Although “Take My Nose… Please!” was real and honest, with some good insights into women and the pressures of beauty and plastic surgery, I did feel a little insecure about my nose afterwards. Yet, unlike the comedians, I am going to keep my nose. Who nose how I will feel a few years from now when I have a few more wrinkles.

“Take My Nose…Please! screens on April 22 at 6 p.m. at The Triangle in Costa Mesa, and April 27 at 5:15 p.m. at Edwards Big Newport. Visit NewportBeachFilmFest.com for details.