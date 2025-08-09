American Legion Auxiliary Unit 291 Newport Harbor Donates 50 Backpacks and School Supplies for Camp Pendleton Marine Base Schoolchildren

The American Legion Auxiliary 291 in Newport Harbor packed and donated almost 50 backpacks for K-8 schools at Camp Pendleton Marine Base plus donated multiple binders, notebooks and other boxes of materials.

The American Legion Auxiliary 291 does this very year as part of the Auxiliary’s Children & Youth program.

According to information from the American Legion Auxiliary, for nearly a century the American Legion Auxiliary has been serving, helping, and meeting the needs of our nation’s veterans, military, and their families—both at home and abroad.

In the spirit of service, not self, the mission of the American Legion Auxiliary is to support The American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of our veterans, military, and their families.

Children of families residing on the Camp Pendleton base attend schools run by the Oceanside Unified School District, Fallbrook Unified School District, or Capistrano Unified School District.