Gelson’s Brings Back Bars: Soup, Salad, Poke, Wine and Tapas

After more than a year, Gelson’s in Newport Beach is bringing back their beloved bars, which means you can once again choose from an array of seasonal produce to create a salad, savor soups and enjoy fresh poke.

The salad bar has always been a popular highlight for Gelson’s customers, so the store is happy to bring the bars back during their post-Covid transition.

Gelson’s Wine & Tapas bars, a popular hangout for locals, has also reopened at the Newport Beach location. The Wine & Tapas Bar offers a curated selection of wines, champagnes, Moscato, sangria and other treats.

