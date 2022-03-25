Bromeliad Plant Show & Sale at Sherman Library & Gardens April 2-3

Share this:

Discover the wonderful diversity of Bromeliads at the Bromeliad Show & Sale April 2 and 3 at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar.

These plants have evolved in some of nature’s most challenging conditions, from desert to rainforest to cloud forest.

The Bromeliad Show & Sale will feature and showcase the diverse species and cultivars within the bromeliad group. Air plants, Spanish moss and pineapple are some of the most familiar Bromeliads, but there are many more to discover.

Members of the Saddleback Valley Bromeliad Society will be exhibiting some fabulous specimens as well as offering many plants for sale. Come with your questions for the experts and take home some plants, tips and inspiration.

The Bromeliad Plant Show & Sale is free with garden admission. Garden admission is only $5 per person, and free for members of Sherman Gardens.

April 2 & 3 at 11:30 a.m.: Growing Bromeliads in Southern California

Cristy Brenner, President of Saddleback Valley Bromeliad Society, will give a talk and demonstration that will introduce you to a selection of bromeliads and offer tips on growing them in pots, trees or rock gardens. You’ll learn about repotting, separation of pups and mounting Tillandsias (air plants) and other epiphytic Bromeliads.

Cristy is a retired Saddleback College geography teacher who has been addicted to Bromeliads since 1995, when a colleague invited her to a meeting of the Saddleback Valley Bromeliad Society in Mission Viejo. As a geographer, she has visited all of the continents, but in recent years has concentrated on traveling to regions where Bromeliads are located.

Saturday, April 2 at 1 p.m.: Tour of the Bromeliad Collection at Sherman Gardens

Sherman Horticulturist Joel Friesen will provide an introductory tour of the bromeliad collection at the Gardens. Joel is our resident ‘bromeliad whisperer’ and will highlight some of the more eccentric members of the bromeliad family while offering tips on how to successfully grow these fascinating plants in your own garden.

This tour is free but pre-registration is required. Tour size is limited to ten participants so register early to secure your spot.

For more information, visit www.thesherman.org or call (949) 673-2261. Sherman Library & Gardens is located at 2647 E. Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar.

Sherman Library & Gardens is a vibrant cultural center that provides the public an oasis of inspiration, education and appreciation of regional history, horticulture and the arts. The 2.2 acre property boasts a nationally renowned botanical garden and research library with collections related to the history of the Pacific Southwest. The Library & Gardens is a nonprofit organization sustained by the generosity of members, friends, and a dedicated Volunteer Association that help to support the Gardens, Library, and a year-round calendar of educational programs and seasonal exhibits for the community.