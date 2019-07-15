Calendar: City, County Meetings and Events

Share this:

A round-up of this week’s (July 14-21) meetings and noteworthy events from the city of Newport Beach, Orange County, John Wayne Airport, and local and regional boards, commissions, and councils. Updated weekly. Please note this a partial summary, for full calendars and agenda details please visit the agency’s website.

MONDAY

• Board of Library Trustees meeting, 5 p.m. at the Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave. Agenda includes: Statistical comparison report of peer libraries and meeting spaces; proposed library closures for winter holidays; Corona del Mar branch project update; lecture hall project update; and a report on library issues regarding services, customers and staff.

TUESDAY

• Orange County Board of Supervisors, at 9:30 a.m. in the board hearing room, first floor in the Hall of Administration, 333 W. Santa Ana Blvd., 10 Civic Center Plaza, Santa Ana. Agenda includes: Consent calendar item about the Terminal Utilities and Seat Power Improvements project; a contract amendment with West Coast Arborist Inc. for tree maintenance services; respond to the grand jury report “Re-Opening Irvine Lake A Win-Win for Taxpayers and Outdoor Enthusiasts”; and discuss creating a “Safe Homes for OC Seniors” pilot program at a cost of $1 million to provide grant assistance for OC unincorporated community residents age 62 or older with household incomes below 80 percent of area median income to rehabilitate their homes, prepare guidelines and allocate overhead expense and return to the Board within 120 days to seek approval of plan to establish an ongoing home rehabilitation program.

WEDNESDAY

• Balboa Village Advisory Committee (BVAC) meeting, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Marina Park Sailing Center, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd. Agenda includes: Wayfinding signage project update; and a review of the Master Plan Implementation Matrix.

• Orange County Airport Commission, at 5 p.m. in the Airport Commission Hearing Room, 3160 Airway Ave., Costa Mesa. Agenda includes: Contract with Unison Consulting, Inc. for concession consulting services, effective Aug. 1, through July 31, 2020.

THURSDAY

• Airport Land Use Commission for Orange County, at 4 p.m. in the Airport Commission Hearing Room, 3160 Airway Ave., Costa Mesa. Agenda includes: A consistency review of Vivante Senior Housing (project on old Orange County Museum of Art site at 850 and 856 San Clemente Drive).

• Planning Commission meeting, at 6:30 p.m. in City Council chambers at Newport Beach City Hall, 100 Civic Center Dr. Agenda includes: Election of Commission officers; and a public hearing on Vivante Senior Housing (project on old Orange County Museum of Art site at 850 and 856 San Clemente Drive).

SATURDAY

• Corona del Mar Library and Fire Station grand opening, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the CdM Library and Fire Station, 410 Marigold Ave. Event includes: Speeches, ribbon cutting, photo opportunities, self-guided tours of the new facility, and refreshments.

See the full city calendar here: newportbeachca.gov/government/open-government/city-calendar

See the John Wayne Airport commissions’ agendas here: ocair.com/commissions

See the full OC Board of Supervisors schedule and agendas here: ocgov.com/gov/bos/agenda