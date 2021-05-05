Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Newport Beach Restaurants

Share this:

Happy Cinco de Mayo!

A handful of local Newport Beach restaurants are celebrating this commemoration of Mexican heritage and culture with limited-time specials, from beverages to food.

Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos offers $5 taco plates at all three of its Newport Beach locations on May 5. Get a two-taco plate for $5 when you purchase a drink. Pick your favorite combo and choose from al pastor, pollo asado, carnitas or fajita veggies, then add all your favorite toppings. The promotion excludes fish, shrimp, steak and beyond beef.

Offer will be available in store, and through our online ordering and Chronic Tacos app. Visit Chronic Tacos website at www.chronictacos.com.

Farmhouse

Swig for Selflessness at Farmhouse. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo while supporting the restaurant’s featured charity May 5 through 9 with this week’s special margarita cocktail made with basil, mandarino, lemon and tequila. Each Farmhouse “Swig” sold will support a great cause with 50 percent of all sales donated.

Through May 9, the charity partner is Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, which brings nourishment and hope to 290,000 hungry people throughout the Orange County region. As a member of Feeding America, the organization helps provide meals and groceries for communities in need from young children in school cafeterias to senior citizens.

For more information, visit https://farmhouse.rogersgardens.com.

Hopdoddy

Hopdoddy Burger Bar in Fashion Island has two special dishes available May 5 through 9:

Fajita Burger – A delicious burger made with a chicken patty that’s topped with a layer of shaved Piedmontese Sirloin, along with queso, pico de gallo, lettuce, and bean purée.

Churro Fries – Hand-cut Chipperbec Fries tossed in butter, cinnamon, and sugar with a chocolate syrup drizzle.

Visit www.hopdoddy.com.

SOL Mexican Cocina

This popular Baja-inspired restaurant will offer an exclusive menu just for Cinco de Mayo, available for dine-in only from 3 p.m. to close on May 5. To create the best Cinco de Mayo experience, SOL will also provide live music for its guests. Menu highlights include dishes such as Naked Guacamole with Hass avocado, cilantro, lime, onion, serrano chiles, and tomato; Chorizo and Mushroom Con Queso with epazote, Mexican cheese, serrano, and scallions; Taco Vampiro Asada with double tortilla stuffed with carne asada, melted cheese, serrano chiles, scallions, guacamole, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce, and topped with cotixa; Taco Plates with the choice of two sides, including black beans, red rice, quinoa salad, or spicy slaw; and SOL’s Specialty Margaritas with fresh citrus juices along with bottled Mexican beer and tequila shots.

Visit https://solcocina.com.

Taco Rosa

Taco Rosa is offering $5 signature cocktail specials every hour from 4 to 8 p.m. on May 5, and if you wear a ranchero or cowboy/cowgirl hat, get free chips, dip and salsa with any purchase. Visit www.TacoRosa.com.

Tavern House Kitchen + Bar

Known for his creative Mexican and Southwestern concepts over the years, including El Torito Grill, Kachina and Chimayo, restaurateur David Wilhelm is going to feature some of his historical signature dishes including his side-by-side black bean and corn soups, lobster & corn crepe burrito with chipotle cream, and grilled shrimp & sweet corn tamales with salsa verde. Wash those down with a Tavern House margarita.

Visit https://www.tavernhousekb.com.