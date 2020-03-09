‘Children of Blood and Bone’ Author at Library Live

Share this:

*Editor’s Note: Due to increasing public health concerns, Newport Beach Public Library Foundation decided to postpone this event. It will be rescheduled for a future date.*

An upcoming Library Live event will feature Tomi Adeyemi, author of “Children of Blood and Bone,” and “Children of Virtue and Vengeance.”

At age 25, Adeyemi is a Hugo and Nebula Award-winning Nigerian-American writer and creative writing coach based in San Diego. After graduating from Harvard University with an honors degree in English literature, she studied West African mythology, religion, and culture in Salvador, Brazil.

Her first novel, “Children of Blood and Bone,” debuted at #1 on The New York Times Best Seller list in 2018 and is being developed into a movie by Lucasfilm/Fox. Her second novel, “Children of Virtue and Vengeance,” was released in December.

Adeyemi speaks about her inspiration for her books, the creative process, and her many influences.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday. General admission tickets are $27, NBPLF members are $21. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. followed by the program, book sale signing and refreshments from 7–8:30 p.m. at the Central Library Friends Room. Reservations or tickets required.

For more information, visit NBPLFoundation.org or call (949) 717-3818.