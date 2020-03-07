Lido Marina Village Celebrates Women’s Day

Share this:

Sunday is International Women’s Day, a day meant to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women everywhere.

In the spirit of acknowledging the accomplishments of women around the world, there will be a pop-up event on the Lido Deck at Newport Beach’s Lido Marina Village, officials announced in a press release.

From 11 a.m.–2 p.m., people can celebrate with ticketed bouquet and macramé workshops, live music with Lauren Black, and more.

Culinary Herb Bouquet hosted by French Buckets: Come learn to make a culinary herbal centerpiece with all the needed tools, supplies and instructions provided by owner Sussanna Davidson. Have fun getting creative and artistic using assorted edible herbs like lavender, thyme, rosemary, sage, bay leaf, and geranium to create a unique centerpiece to take home.

Faye Gedik from Macrafaye will be hosting a small pop-up as well as an earring making workshop at the Village. She will be teaching two basic macrame knots, and will be showing guests one-on-one how to create their own pair of boho earrings. Choose from several colors of cotton cord and choice of gold or silver metal earrings to create a customized look. Students will go home with their newly designed earrings as well as the skill to create more macrame projects at home.

Lido Marina Village will also be offering mini flower bouquets from French Buckets to any guest who spends over $150 in LMV store and restaurants –– just go to the French Buckets cart and present the receipt from purchases made that day at Lido by 4 p.m. on March 8 to receive the flowers.

Lastly, there will be a number of in-store offerings, including: Bailey 44: 25% off full price styles plus sips while shopping; Lido Bottle Works: Enjoy $2 off rosé wine selections from 12–4 p.m.; Jenni Kayne: Receive a special gift with purchase of more than $250, plus enjoy rosé and treats for browsing; and Sugar Paper: Receive a free note set for all purchases of $50 or more.

Plus, Planet Blue is asking guests to bring their donations of women’s and children’s clothing to the store March 5–8. Donations will be delivered to local women’s shelters. Anyone donating clothing will receive 10% off their purchase.

For more information, visit lidomarinavillage.com