Chronic Tacos Matches Donations to Local Food Banks

This Holiday season, a trip to Chronic Tacos can mean supporting those less fortunate. Now through December 31, Chronic Tacos will match every $1 donation made at the register to a local food bank near all Chronic Tacos locations around the country. All customers at the register will be offered an opportunity to donate. Each $1 donation equals 10 meals.

For the Chronic Tacos location in Newport Beach and Corona del Mar, donations will benefit Community Action Partnership OC.

Chronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of guests through the #TacoLife. They respect tradition and keep it real. Founded in 2002, the Southern California-based brand has over 60 locations operating across the United States, Canada and Japan.

Chronic Tacos prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic Mexican recipes. On the menu, you’ll find a wide variety of traditional Mexican items including tacos, burritos, and bowl-ritos, along with some non-traditional items such as California burrito and Chronic Fries.

For more information, or to find the nearest Chronic Tacos, visit www.chronictacos.com.