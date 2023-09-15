Crystal Cove Conservancy Appoints Hallie Jones as Executive Vice President & Chief Program Officer

Share this:

Crystal Cove Conservancy has hired Laguna Beach native Hallie Jones as the organization’s Executive Vice President & Chief Program Officer.

Bringing more than 20 years of experience to her new role, Jones will join The Conservancy’s team after serving as Executive Director of the Laguna Canyon Foundation for the last 10 years.

Jones will begin her role starting September 11, providing strategic development for The Conservancy’s suite of community engagement and advocacy programs, guiding the organization’s work to become a leading convening voice on conservation and issues facing protected lands and waters.

Her highest priorities include working to ensure the continued growth and expansion of The Conservancy’s kindergarten through college science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education programs, including the development of a coastal engineering program in partnership with UCI’s Samueli School of Engineering.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hallie to the Crystal Cove Conservancy team. She is the perfect person to help lead The Conservancy as we continue to shift our focus to prioritize expanding our STEM education and community programming to inspire more people to care for vulnerable places like Crystal Cove,” said Kate Wheeler, president & CEO of Crystal Cove Conservancy. “Hallie’s expertise in conservation paired with her deep roots and deep relationships in the community make her the perfect candidate to accelerate our mission-related work and helping us innovate in the ways we need to.”

With a deep commitment to inspiring people to protect our oceans and open spaces, Jones has extensive career experience, spending over a decade in marine conservation at Santa Monica-based Heal the Bay before joining Laguna Canyon Foundation as Executive Director in 2013.

She also sits on the board of the Natural Communities Coalition, is a member of the Safe Trails Coalition, and serves as an Orange County Parks Commissioner and on the Orange County Parks Trails Subcommittee.

“For the past decade, I’ve had the privilege of leading the incredible team at Laguna Canyon Foundation. Working alongside such dedicated people who share my passion for environmental conservation has been an honor,” said Jones. “In my new role at The Conservancy, I’m thrilled that my expertise in land and ocean conservation will continue to benefit our Laguna Beach and Coastal Orange County communities by working to preserve Crystal Cove’s incredible natural resources and historic significance while inspiring the next generation of conservationists.”

After dedicating over two decades to preserving Crystal Cove’s storied past and working to create important community partnerships and a welcoming place for all people no matter their background, Crystal Cove Conservancy continues to grow its educational program offerings that center Crystal Cove State Park as an outdoor classroom and living laboratory.

For more information about Crystal Cove Conservancy and the organization’s programming, visit www.CrystalCove.org.