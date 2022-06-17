Dining with Dad on Father’s Day in Newport Beach

Share this:

Sunday June 19 is Father’s Day, and a handful of Newport Beach restaurants are offering special meals and deals for that special dad.

A Crystal Cove

Celebrate Dad with a world-class dining experience at the newly opened A Crystal Cove. The elegant beachside hideaway is open for lunch and dinner daily, and weekend brunch with creative cocktails and an elevated menu of greatest hits from A Restaurant and CdM Restaurant courtesy of Executive Chef Elvis Morales. Start with the BBQ Heirloom Carrots or Spicy Yellowfin Tuna. Main dishes include CdM Fancy Pizza with mozzarella, ricotta, mushroom, potato, shaved truffle, roasted garlic and arugula and the Akushi Skirt Steak with fingerling potatoes, charred broccolini, sweet garlic, and ranchero. www.ARestaurantCC.com.

Bayside

Bayside Restaurant has a two-course, prix-fixe Father’s Day menu that includes complimentary free-flowing champagne and mimosas or draught beer (Stella Artois, Michelob Ultra, Seasonal Selection) for $62 per person (does not include tax or gratuity).

First Course options range from Maryland-style crab cakes to roasted red beets. Maion course entrees include a frittata, steak and eggs, blackened Pacific swordfish, free-range chicken breast cordon bleu, roasted salmon, Bayside benedict, rack of lamb, breakfast hash, or New York steal frites. A variety of bloody Marys and other cocktails are available. https://www.baysiderestaurant.com

Billy’s at the Beach

Get Dad into the aloha spirit with an unforgettable waterfront experience at Billy’s highlighting island-inspired lunch and dinner specials courtesy of Executive Chef Robert Luna. Choose from entrées including Seared Lamb Chops featuring Billy’s wild game rubbed, fire grilled California lamb chops, roasted garlic mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus, and the Seafood Tower with jumbo poached shrimp, Fanny Bay Oysters on the half shell, Jonah crab claws, Billy’s cocktail sauce, drawn butter and fresh lemons. For families planning a Father’s Day harbor cruise, make a stop at Billy’s to Dock and Dine or take something to go. www.billysatthebeach.net.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

Unique for Father’s Day, Eddie V’s is serving an 11-ounce Snake River Farms Gold Label Wagyu Strip Steak, available exclusively in-restaurant. A limited supply of Eddie V’s single barrel select Blanton’s Bourbon will also be available as an enhancement. As an added benefit for bourbon enthusiasts, Dad will receive the highly sought after collectible Blanton’s topper by request, while supplies last. Eddie V’s will be open early for Father’s Day, from 12 to 8 p.m., with live music in the V Lounge from 4 to 8 p.m. To make a reservation, visit www.EddieV.com.

Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens

Treat Dad to the freshest flavors of the moment courtesy of Owner & Executive Chef Rich Mead. Choose from entrees including Grilled Pasture Raised Autonomy Farms Flat Iron Steak with sauteed spinach, cipollini onions, shitake mushrooms and garlic, french fried Alaskan fingerling potatoes, horseradish, chimichurri and red wine jus. Pair seasonally inspired dishes with award-winning cocktails including the Swig for Selflessness, a featured cocktail that changes weekly and benefits a local charity with 50 percent of sales donated. Farmhouse’s cocktails and menu are also available for takeout. www.farmhouserg.com.

Five Crowns

Five Crowns has a special Father’s Day menu that features Woodford Reserve neat, on the rocks, or in a smoked old fashioned. Then, a two-course menu (priced depending on the entrée) begins with a choice of starters, the offers a variety of entrees, including prime rib hash and eggs or Yorkshire eggs benedict (offered 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) or Five Crowns’ famous prime rib, ribeye, seared salmon, roasted swordfish, and other delights. Sides and desserts are also available. https://www.lawrysonline.com/five-crowns.

Tommy Bahama

Tommy Bahama in Corona del Mar Plaza has a bevvy of signature beverages for your favorite guy, and favorite dishes to pair with them. For The Grill Master: The Tommy G & T (Tommy Bahama’s version of the Gin & Tonic) pairs perfectly with the buttery, spicy Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders. For The Golf Pro: The Grapefruit Basil Martini, is a shaken signature at Tommy Bahama, paired with Tommy Bahama’s signature Grilled Chicken Mango Salad.

For The Weekend Warrior: The Cucumber Smash is enhanced with cucumber infused gin, and pairs well with Miso Avocado Toast. The Beach Lover: For the man that loves the beach, try the Classic Mai Tai that pairsd well with tacos. Try the Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos or the Barbacoa Brisket Tacos.

https://www.tommybahama.com/restaurants-and-marlin-bars/locations/newport-beach.