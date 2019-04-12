Off the Menu: Easter Dining in Newport Beach

Easter is a few days away, which means this is the perfect time to make a reservation for Easter brunch—or dinner.

A basketful of Newport Beach restaurants are serving Easter brunch. Some are buffet-style, with more goodies than a dozen Easter bunnies could consume. Others are prix fixe meals, and some offer a la carte Easter-themed specials.

Here’s a rundown:

BACK BAY BISTRO

Back Bay Bistro is known for its weekend brunch buffets, but the Easter brunch looks to be even more exceptional than usual. Easter brunch offers signature breakfast dishes and highlights a pancake station, build-your-own omelet station, a carving station featuring honey glazed ham and New York strip steak, a seafood station with king crab legs, and an array of desserts including white and milk chocolate fountains. Bottomless champagne and mimosas are included for adults, while children will enjoy a visit from the Easter Bunny. Reservations are recommended. Easter Sunday brunch seatings are 10 a.m. – noon, noon to 2 p.m., and 2 p.m. to close. Adults are $79. Children 10 years and under are $38. Call (949) 729-1144 or visit NewportDunes.com/bistro.

FASHION ISLAND HOTEL

Easter Buffet in the Ballroom

Sunday, April 21; Seatings at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

This family-friendly buffet features an Egg-cellent Bar with omelettes made to order, scrambled eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, breakfast sausages, potatoes and classic brioche French toast. There’s also a Bagel Bar, a Seafood on Ice display, Cheese Bar, and a Kabob Bar. Savory entrees and sides include Herb-Roasted Prime Rib, Honey Roasted Ham, and a selections of desserts. I have dined here several times in the past for Easter and have enjoyed the selections. $90 for adults (includes bottomless mimosas); $20 for kids ages five to 12 (kids four and under free). Reservations available by calling (949) 760-4913. Visit FashionIslandHotel.com.

Easter Brunch at Oak Grill

Sunday, April 21, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Oak Grill’s Executive Chef Brittany Valles has delicious Easter brunch dishes planned for guests that make their way around the Fireside Patio where they’ll find live-action stations filled with traditional brunch favorites. The Cold Station is featuring fruits, granola parfaits, assorted pastries, cheese and charcuterie platters, smoked salmon and spring vegetable salad, and an Omelette Station will serve up scrambled eggs, crab cake benedict, smoked bacon, sausages and breakfast potatoes. A Pancake Bar includes lots of add-ons as well as waffles with fried chicken. Add carving stations, decadent pastries and bottomless mimosas with Moët & Chandon, and you have the makings of a superb Easter brunch. Easter Buffet pricing is $109 per adult and $29 for children ages five to 12. Children four years and under eat free. Reservations available by calling (949) 760-4920. Visit oakgrillnb.com.

FIG & OLIVE

Fig & Olive in Fashion has a nice prix fixe Easter brunch available for $45 that includes choice of appetizer (Carrot Ginger Soup, Mushroom Croquette, Avocado Toast, or Burrata), entrees such as Lamb Skewer, Zucchini Ravioli, Riviera Salmon and Truffle Mushroom Fontina, plus a choice of desserts. Check out the full Easter menu at FigAndOlive.com. Call (949) 877-3005.

FIVE CROWNS

Five Crowns offers Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Easter dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. on April 21. Executive Chef Alejandra Padilla has whipped up some terrific dishes for both the brunch and dinner prix-fixe menus. Some of the options: Carrot Soup with roasted scallion cream, Lobster Bisque with crème fraiche, Buckwheat Waffles with mascarpone cream and strawberry rhubarb compote,

Crab Benedict with homemade béarnaise sauce and truffle potatoes, and of course the famous Prime Ribs of Beef with au jus, Yorkshire pudding, organic whipped cream horseradish and choice of side. Desserts include Lemon Poppy Seed Beignets with champagne crème anglaise, and Carrot Cake Trifle with Bavarian cream, caramel, and walnut brittle. Brunch is $26–$102. Dinner is $38-$102.

To make a reservation, visit lawrysonline.com/five-crowns or call (949) 760-0331.

MULDOON’S IRISH PUB

The luck of the Irish will be at Muldoon’s Irish Pub on Easter Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For $28.95 enjoy a three-course feast featuring 14 of Muldoon’s most popular breakfast and lunch dishes. Start with a bowl of fresh fruit or chicken tortilla soup, plus the legendary soda bread and sweet butter. Then proceed to an entree. Selections include corned beef hash and eggs, eggs Benedict three ways, fish and chips, shepherd’s pie, and my favorite: a traditional half-pound angus burger with Tillamook cheddar and 1000 Island dressing with handcut fries. One of the best burgers in Newport Beach. Add live Irish music by Terry and rob of The Fenians from 1 to 3 p.m., and you have the makings of a festive Easter meal. Call (949) 640-4110 or visit Muldoonspub.com.

PELICAN HILL RESORT

Mar Vista Brunch

This is a family friendly and delicious brunch, with Easter egg hunts for kids and visits with the Easter Bunny on the Pelican Hill lawn. In Mar Vista’s grand ballroom from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Executive Chef Jean-Pierre Dubray presents traditional brunch favorites, accented with California and Tuscan flavors. From bread pudding French toast to made-to-order waffles, seafood and pasta stations to a dessert display, this brunch has something for everyone. Easter egg hunts begin at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The brunch is $132 per adult, $60 per child ages 5–12 and complimentary for children under age 5. For reservations, call (877) 563-5102.

Andrea Restaurant / Pelican Grill / Coliseum Pool & Grill

Andrea presents a traditional Easter feast with a prix fixe tasting menu from Chef Simons. Both a three-course lunch or a four-course dinner, Northern Italian-style, are available. Lunch is served noon–3 p.m. for $95 per adult and $50 per child under 12. Dinner is served 5 to 10 p.m. for $130 per adult and $65 per child under 12.

At Pelican Grill, Chef Marc is creating à la carte dishes for Easter. Pelican Grill is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., with Easter specials served 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At Coliseum Pool & Grill, Chef Diego creates a sumptuous brunch buffet featuring a host of brunch favorites served from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and then à la carte Easter dinner specials through 10 p.m. $68 per adult and $30 per child ages 5-12 for breakfast buffet. Complimentary for children under age 5.

For Pelican Hill dining reservations, call (877) 563-5102. Visit Pelicanhill.com/easter for a full list of menus.