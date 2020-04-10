Easter Dining To-Go in Newport Beach

Share this:

Easter is usually a traditional time to take the family out to brunch, but social distancing mandates make that impossible this year.

Fortunately, Easter brunch, or dinner, is still possible in Newport Beach. Many local restaurants are offering special Easter to-go menus that feed anywhere from 2 to 6 people.

Here’s a list of what some restaurants have in the way of in-home Easter dining—available for take-out or delivery.

A Market

A Restaurant is closed, but the adjacent A Market has desserts and bakery items courtesy of A Market Culinary Director Shelly Register. Cupcakes and cookies are available in addition to savory items like the Breakfast Panini with fried egg, swiss and honey-cured ham, and the My Favorite sandwich with turkey, avocado, pear & ginger marmalade, honey mustard and watercress on corn rye. Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call (949) 650-6515. www.AMarketNB.com.

ARC Butcher & Baker

Allow ARC Butcher & Baker to deliver a home-style Easter Brunch to enjoy in the comfort of your own home. Their take-out family-style meals offer a variety of simply sophisticated brunch dishes, including Cinnamon Rolls, Quiche, Fruit Platter, Parfait Platte, Take-and-Bake Enchiladas, and prepared foods that feed from two to eight people. Explore their menu and order online at arcbutcherbaker.com. Local delivery is available, depending on distance. https://www.arcbutcherbaker.com.

Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens

Farmhouse Owner and Executive Chef Rich Mead has put together a special Easter Brunch menu built for two (or more) people which includes Crab, Asparagus, Mushroom & Leek Quiche ($60), Strawberry & Cream Cheese Stuffed Hawaiian Bread French Toast ($50) and Autonomy Farms Bacon and Cheddar Cheese & Vegetable Frittata ($50). Brunch meals come with a cinnamon roll and persimmon scone with housemade jam and a choice of salad for two. Add a side of Crab & Autonomy Farms Bacon Deviled Eggs ($12 for 6). Add Mimosas-To-Go for $60—includes two bottles Ostro Prosecco, Schaner Farms blood orange juice and blood orange chips. Easter hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call (949) 640-1415. www.farmhouserg.com.

Five Crowns

Easter menu highlights include starters like Lobster Bisque ($10) and dinner specials such as Rack of Colorado Lamb with spring peas and mint pesto ($59), Wild Mushroom Risotto with aged parmesan and kale sesame chips ($34) and Potato Horseradish-Crusted Salmon with mustard cream sauce and green beans ($36). Lawry’s Family-Style Prime Rib Dinners are available to-go and must be ordered 24 hours in advance of pickup. Ask about wine and beer specials. Call (949) 760-0331 to order. Pickup on Sunday is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. https://www.lawrysonline.com/five-crowns.

Olea

Olea’s special Easter meal package is the perfect way to enjoy Easter lunch or dinner with your family without the hassle or mess! Call to pre-order and pick it up on Easter Sunday. One order feeds four to six people for $165. Meal includes a large family salad, two salmon filets, two 24 oz bone-in ribeye steaks, mashed potatoes, vegetables and cookies. Pre-order through Saturday, 3 to 8 p.m. Pickup times on Sunday are 11 am., 1 and 3 p.m. Call (949) 287-6807. www.OleaNewportBeach.com.

Red O

Red O has a Family Fiesta Pack for $55 that feeds up to four people and includes shrimp fajitas, roasted chicken, build tyour own tacos, enchiladas, salmon and dessert—plus a roll of toilet paper! Call (949) 718-0300 for details. Visit www.RedORestaurant.com.

Sushi Roku

Sushi for Easter? Yes! Sushi Roku prides itself on featuring global ingredients to create a contemporary sushi experience. Their Easter Family Pack includes Premium Black Edamame, Miso Soup, 4 types of sushi and 4 rolls. The Sushi Family Pack is $98 and feeds up to four guests. Call to order for curbside pick-up between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Guests who order for pick-up may also purchase wine and sake by the bottle for 50 percent off regular price. Call (949) 706-3622 for more information. Visit https://www.sushiroku.com/locations/newport-beach.

The Winery Newport

The Winery Newport has a nice Easter menu that feeds four to six guests. Choose from 5 lb whole roasted Prime Rib for $195 or Whole Roasted Diestel Turkey Breast with gravy for $175. Either dinner includes organic mixed greens salad with strawberries, toasted almonds, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and raspberry-balsamic vinaigrette, seasonal vegetable medley and roasted garlic mashed potatoes. Desserts is apple-berry cobbler with vanilla bean Chantilly. Upgrades are available, including steamed asparagus, brussels sprouts, white cheddar truffle mac and cheese, and other sides. Must order 24 hours in advance for Sunday pickup noon to 3 p.m. Call (949) 999-6622. Visit www.TheWineryNewport.com.