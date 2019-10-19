Local Restaurants Unveil New Lunch Menu, Event Space

Share this:

Fable & Spirit in the Lido Marina Village neighborhood was named the Best New Restaurant in Orange County at the 2019 Golden Foodie Awards, but the restaurant is not resting on its laurels.

Fable & Spirit has introduced a new globally-inspired lunch menu courtesy of Executive Chef David Shofner.

“My lunch menu focuses on fresh ingredients and bold flavors while accommodating those looking for something satisfying and innovative on their lunch break, to those wanting a more leisurely, relaxed lunch,” Shofner explained. “Ours is an honest approach to cooking — all of our ingredients are highly seasonal and carefully sourced to present the freshest, most flavorful dishes.”

Shofner runs a scratch kitchen, making everything from pastas and breads, to bacon and pickles. Fable & Spirit’s menus feature dishes from the rotisserie and a wood-fire grill. His audience-driven menu is meant to satisfy the wide range of palates that frequent the restaurants.

The lunch menu features a selection of sharable dishes, including its now-famous Guinness brown bread, served with Kerrygold butter, clover honey, and Jacobsen sea salt.

A selection of fresh salads, sandwiches (including a coal roasted eggplant lavash wrap with hummus, harissa, kalamatas, pickled red onion, feta, romaine and cucumber cumin crema; and the fable burger with house-ground beef, American cheese, caramelized onion, pork belly and duck fat fried egg), and large plates such cracked pepper bucatini with manila clams, pancetta, parmesan and smoked-cured egg yolk; fish & chips with Icelandic cod flown in fresh and hand-cut fries; and prime flat iron frites with pickled red fresno chili, sweet onion, toybox tomato, queso anejo and soy reduction.

Fable & Spirit is located at 3441 Via Lido in Newport Beach and is open daily for lunch 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information, visit fableandspirit.com.

Meanwhile, CdM Restaurant on Coast Highway in Corona del Mar has launched a full schedule of weekly happenings, specials and entertainment at both the restaurant and the downstairs speakeasy room, Under CdM.

CdM Restaurant has also added a new special upstairs event space dubbed The Apartment, now available for private bookings.

Sundays and Mondays now feature football screenings at Under CdM on the 80-inch flat screen, from 5 p.m.–close.

Monday is also Industry Night, with restaurant industry personnel enjoying half off all food, all night long.

Wednesday night is Wine Wednesday. Enjoy half off wine by the glass or bottle.

Thursday through Saturday a live DJ is on site from 9 p.m.–close.

And for those looking for a unique, exclusive dining experience, The Apartment at CdM is now open and available for private bookings to celebrate any occasion. Located above the restaurant with a separate entrance and VIP service, CdM’s chic and intimate event space welcomes parties of up to 20 guests.

For more information on private bookings of The Apartment, call (949) 287-6600 or email [email protected]

For more information, visit CdMRestaurant.com.

By the way, CdM is no longer serving weekend brunch, but dinner is offered seven days a week.