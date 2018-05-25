Quantcast
Flags Return for Field of Honor

Posted On 25 May 2018
The 9th annual Field of Honor celebrating service people from all branches of the United States  armed forces was on display again this year at Castaways Park.

Volunteers from the Newport Harbor Exchange mounted 1776 flags in the park. The Sons of the American Revolution dressed in Revolutionary War attire. The statue honors the US Marines of the 1st Battalion 1st Marine division at Camp Pendleton. Elementary school kids made the numerous placards between the flags. Many flags had badges honoring fallen family members. Remember, “all gave some, some gave all.”

The sea of flags returned to Castaways Park this weekend for the 9th annual Field of Honor.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

Flags lined up for the 9th annual Field of Honor at Castaways Park.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

Sons of the American Revolution dressed in Revolutionary War attire.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

A flag-lined path at Castaways Park over Memorial Day weekend.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

Cameron Davis, 2, of Newport Beach inspects one of the flags.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

Flowers and flags at Castaways Park.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

The statue at the park honors the US Marines of the 1st Battalion 1st Marine division at Camp Pendleton.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

Flags flapping in the wind during this year’s Field of Honor at Castaways Park.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

A local student’s artwork of “What America Means to Me” stands among the flags at the park.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

