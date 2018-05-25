Flags Return for Field of Honor

The 9th annual Field of Honor celebrating service people from all branches of the United States armed forces was on display again this year at Castaways Park.

Volunteers from the Newport Harbor Exchange mounted 1776 flags in the park. The Sons of the American Revolution dressed in Revolutionary War attire. The statue honors the US Marines of the 1st Battalion 1st Marine division at Camp Pendleton. Elementary school kids made the numerous placards between the flags. Many flags had badges honoring fallen family members. Remember, “all gave some, some gave all.”