Off the Menu Side Dish: Food Trends for 2018

Posted On 16 Feb 2018
I’m always curious about food trends, so I was intrigued by a recent announcement from the National Restaurant Association, who surveyed nearly 700 professional chefs on which food, cuisine, beverages and culinary themes will be hot trends this year.
Their response:
Top 20 Food Trends
- New cuts of meat
- House-made condiments
- Street food-inspired dishes
- Ethnic-inspired breakfast items
- Sustainable seafood
- Healthful kids’ meals
- Vegetable carb substitutes
- Uncommon herbs
- Authentic ethnic cuisine
- Ethnic spices
- Peruvian cuisine
- House-made/ artisan pickles
- Heritage-breed meats
- Thai-rolled ice cream
- African flavors
- Ethnic-inspired kids’ dishes
- Doughnuts with non-traditional filling
- Gourmet items in kids’ meals
- Ethnic condiments
- Ancient grains
Top 10 Concept Trends
- Hyper-local
- Chef-driven fast casual concepts
- Natural ingredients/clean menus
- Food waste reduction
- Veggie-centric/ vegetable-forward cuisine
- Environmental sustainability
- Locally sourced meat and seafood
- Locally sourced produce
- Simplicity/back to basics
- Farm/estate-branded items
Top Trends by Category
ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
- Culinary cocktails
- Locally produced spirits/wine/beer
- Craft/artisan spirits
- Onsite barrel-aged drinks
- Regional signature cocktails
CULINARY CONCEPTS
- Hyper-local
- Natural ingredients/ clean menus
- Veggie-centric/ vegetable-forward cuisine
- Environmental sustainability
- Locally sourced meat and seafood
BREAKFAST/ BRUNCH
- Ethnic-inspired breakfast items
- Avocado toast
- Traditional ethnic breakfast items
- Overnight oats
- Breakfast hash
DISHES
- Street food-inspired
- Vegetable carb substitutes
- House-made charcuterie
- Seafood charcuterie
- Amuse-bouche/ bite-size appetizers
GLOBAL FLAVORS
- Authentic ethnic cuisine
- Peruvian cuisine
- African flavors
- Filipino cuisine
- Ethnic fusion cui¬sine
RESTAURANT CONCEPTS
- Chef-driven fast-casual concepts
- Food waste reduction
- Meal kits
- Small-plate menus/ restaurant concepts
- Commissaries
SWEETS
- Thai-rolled ice cream
- Doughnuts with non-traditional filling
- Artisan/house-made ice cream
- Savory desserts
- Smoked dessert ingredients
TRENDS HEATING UP
* Doughnuts with non-traditional filling
* Ethnic-inspired kids’ dishes
* Farm/estate-branded items
* Heritage-breed meats
* Peruvian cuisine
* Thai-rolled ice cream
* Uncommon herbs
* Vegetable carb substitutes
* Veggie-centric/vegetable-forward cuisine