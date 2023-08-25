Golf Classic 2023 Raises More Than $113K to Benefit Saddleback Medical Center

Share this:

Angels were everywhere (the pro baseball type and the donor type) at Coto de Caza Golf & Racquet Club for MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Foundation’s Golf Classic on July 10, 2023.

Participants, which included current Angels Baseball players and several Newport Beach supporters, raised more than $113,000 to benefit MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Saddleback Medical Center.

Among the golfers were hospital supporters, physicians, and representatives from sponsors, including Presenting Sponsor Farmers & Merchants Bank and Trust Co., which has two locations in Newport Beach.

Playing for the Angels were starting pitchers Reid Detmers and Griffin Canning, and infielder David Fletcher, as well as Angels Chairman Dennis Kuhl, a resident of Newport Beach.

“The tournament is such a fantastic way to have fun and support important hospital initiatives that help patients,” said Matt Kimmel, Senior Vice President, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co., and chair of Saddleback Medical Center Foundation’s Board of Directors. “My triplets were born at Saddleback; I’ve been a patient and so has my wife, so I know firsthand how amazing the care is.”

Highlights of the event included a putting contest, longest drive contest, and Hot Shot Cannon Hole, where the golf ball is first shot out of an air cannon. A designated Angels Baseball hole started with golfers hitting a wiffle ball off a baseball tee to determine which “base” in the fairway they would drop their golf ball from, for their first shot.

Hungry golfers enjoyed a Bloody Mary bar, breakfast burritos, wings on the course donated by Buffalo Wild Wings, and a full barbecue buffet after the round.

For tournament bragging rights, taking first-place was the foursome of Mike Abel and Joe Jones, both of Newport Beach, plus Shane Crawford and David Tuttle.

Second-place honors went to the foursome representing American Business Bank: John Hartwig, David Plourde, Jeff Prickett and David Wolf of Newport Beach.

“This event is not only an opportunity to raise money for important heart initiatives but is also a way to strengthen our relationships with our sponsors, physicians and supporters in the community,” said Newport Beach resident Christy Ward, president of Saddleback Medical Center Foundation. “We love connecting with our participants and finding out what health care issues are important to them.”

Saddleback Medical Center Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, raises philanthropic support for Saddleback Medical Center, a community-based, nonprofit hospital. The generous support of donors enables Saddleback Medical Center to remain at the leading edge of health care, offering innovative procedures and medical expertise, as well as providing programs and services for the community.

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center is a member of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated health care delivery system.

MemorialCare has 225 care locations including MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians.

Visit www.memorialcare.org.