Golf Tournament at Pelican Hill to Benefit Navy SEAL Foundation

Rosendin, one of the largest electrical contractors in the United States, will be holding its 5th annual charity golf tournament at Pelican Hill Golf Club to benefit the Navy SEAL Foundation.

The May 21 event begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration followed by a continental breakfast and driving range practice with a PGA Golf Pro on site. Shotgun start is at 11 a.m. Dinner buffet, auctions and awards presentation is at 6 p.m.

A local community group (to be announced) will be singing the National Anthem prior to the tournament. Celebrity golfers (actors, NFL and PGA players) are still being signed up and will be announced at a later date.

Sponsorships ranging from $300 to $20,000 are available. Individual golfer and team registrations are currently on a waiting list, although many of the sponsorships include foursome golf team registration.

According to the golf tournament brochure, the Navy SEAL Foundation, a 501c(3) nonprofit organization, is a cornerstone for the Naval Special Warfare community and their families in times of adversity and triumph. They focus on a comprehensive set of programs designed to improve health and welfare, build and enhance resiliency, empower and educate their families and provide critical support during times of illness, injury, and loss. The Navy SEAL Foundation is continually researching the community’s needs to inform future program benefiting development and funding.

Rosendin, headquartered in San Jose with local offices in Anaheim and Los Angeles, is employee-owned and one of the largest electrical contractors in the United States, employing over 7,000 people, with revenues over $2 billion.

The company recently promoted Orange County resident David Lincoln to senior vice president.

Lincoln is the driving force behind the annual Rosendin Navy SEAL Foundation Golf Tournament, which has raised more than $1 million for military members, veterans and their families since 2016.

This year’s tournament is expected to attract more than 50-industry sponsors and hundreds of golfers to the Pelican Hill Golf Course in Newport Beach. Lincoln also serves as a committee member for the Navy SEAL Foundation.

Lincoln joined Rosendin in 2009, launching Rosendin’s first solar division with revenues around $9 million and quickly turned it into the leading engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) in the renewable industry, according to a Rosendin press release. Since then, his team has constructed over 8GW of solar projects and 22GW of wind projects with revenues that will reach over $500 million in 2020, officials noted in the message.

“Rosendin has given me the opportunity to lead some of the most experienced and talented individuals in the industry and I am confident in our ability to grow our services and expand into new markets,” Lincoln said in a prepared statement. “As senior vice president, I am thrilled to take on additional responsibilities as we enter a new decade with new challenges that require innovative solutions to meet our country’s growing energy needs.”

For more information, visit Rosendin.com/golf, navysealfoundation.org/event/rosendin-golf-tournament, or email Neva Whetsel at [email protected]