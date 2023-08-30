History Channel Show “American Pickers” headed to So Cal in Search of Classic Treasures

Share this:

The hit History Channel show “The American Pickers” is coming to So Cal to film episodes this September, and they are looking for people with unusual or rare collections.

Anyone who has watched “American Pickers” knows it’s a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking.” The show follows skilled pickers (usually Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby) in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.

They are always excited to find historically significant or rare items, in addition to unforgettable characters and their collections.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with amazing stories and fun items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

They are excited to continue reaching the many collectors in this area to discuss their years of picking and are eager to hear memorable stories!

The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a unique item, story to tell, and is ready to sell, they would love to hear from you!

Please note: the Pickers DO NOT pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public.

If interested, please send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to: [email protected] or call (646) 493-2184.