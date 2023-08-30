The Winery Newport Offers a Taste of Hawaii at MAUI STRONG Fundraiser Sept. 17

Share this:

We’ve all seen the dramatic images of the devastating fire in the town of Lahaina on Maui. More than 100 people lost their lives in the fire and much of the town was burned to the ground.

The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar in Newport Beach wants to help. They are hosting a fundraising event called MAUI STRONG on Sunday, Sept. 17 at its waterfront location to benefit the Maui Strong Fund.

Guests will have the opportunity to attend a “Maui Strong Tasting Event” from 2 to 5 p.m. and “Taste of Hawaii Dinner” from 5 to 8:30 p.m., both supporting relief efforts through the Maui Strong Fund, organized by the Hawai’i Community Foundation and committed to distributing 100 percent of funds donated to local aid groups who are responding to community needs.

Maui Strong Tasting Event: 2 to 5 p.m. $150 per guest.

Experience the flavors of Maui with libations featuring Hawaiian spirits Koloa Rum, Pau Maui Vodka, and Meili Vodka, as well as beers and seltzers from Kona Brewing Company, Nutrl Hard Seltzers, and Happy Dad Seltzers.

Lokelani’s Rhythm of the Islands will perform traditional dance for guests to enjoy. In addition, The Winery will host Island-inspired bites by The Winery’s culinary team, featuring Melissa’s Produce and Anderson Seafood.

A live auction will feature exclusive items, including an opportunity for your son or daughter be an Los Angeles Angels Honorary Bat Boy Experience at Angels Stadium; VIP wine tour and luncheon with the Wine Maker for four guests at Martin Ray Winery in Sonoma County; VIP wine tour and luncheon with the Wine Maker for four guests at Halter Ranch Vineyards in Paso Robles; a four-course wine pairing dinner for six guests with two-hour Duffy excursion in the Marina at The Winery Restaurant Newport Beach; a two-night stay at the Balboa Bay Resort with one-hour Duffy rental; golf for four guests at Pelican Hill Golf Club; two-day Ferrari rental; and “Date Night for a Year” with a $250 gift card to 12 of the region’s top restaurants.

Taste of Hawaii Dinner: 5 to 8:30 p.m. $175 per guest.

Experience a taste of the islands as Executive Chef Yvon Goetz and his culinary team present a four-course prix-fixe dinner with choice of wine, cocktail or beer. Courses will feature seafood and flavors from Hawaii, including a special dessert that will leave guests satisfied. The evening will feature a special cigar offering from Ceron Premium Cigars.

“We have hosted many fundraising events, but this one is near and dear to our hearts, as many of us at The Winery have a deep connection to Maui,” commented JC Clow, Founding Partner at The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar, who revealed that the restaurants have raised nearly $600,000 for various charities. “The goal of the event is to make a positive impact on the lives of those affected by the fires in Maui by raising significant funds for the Maui Strong Fund.”

Tickets for both MAUI STRONG events are limited and a portion of each ticket is tax-deductible. Call (949) 999-6622 or visit https://www.thewinerynewport.com.

About Maui Strong: In response to the devastating wildfires on Maui, the Hawai’i Community Foundation (HCF) has activated the Maui Strong Fund to provide flexible resources to support Maui residents. Funding will address evolving needs, including shelter, food, financial assistance and other services as they are identified by on-the-ground partners doing critical work on Maui. HCF will not be collecting a fee for donations to the Maui Strong Fund; 100 percent of the funds will be distributed for community needs. The Maui Strong Fund is through the Hawai’i Community Foundation, a nonprofit, tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) organization. For more information about the Maui Strong Fund, visit www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong.