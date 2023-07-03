Local Chefs Serve Cuisine for Charity at KidWorks’ Festival of OC Chefs at Newport Beach Country Club July 16

Share this:

Chefs have a weakness for charitable causes, which explains why so many charities host culinary fundraisers.

This month more than four dozen restaurants and other food service providers will be taking part in the Third Annual Festival of OC Chefs, to be held July 16 at Newport Beach Country Club.

The event, this year themed “Good food for a Great Cause,” benefits KidWorks, a 30-year-old Santa Ana-based nonprofit that provides academic, personal development, and leadership programs for children and teens in under-resourced neighborhoods.

Thanks to generous supporters, over $820,000 was raised for KidWorks students and programs at last year’s Festival of OC Chefs, and they hope to raise even more this year.

The event co-chairs are Dean Gray (Riverain Vineyards) and Laticia and Patrick Merrell, who is a KidWorks Board member. Event committee members are Lisa and Cory Alder, Joey Booth, Tracy and Kevin Murphy, Camille and Tim Strader, and Kyle and David Team.

The Host Chef is Graeme Blair, Executive Chef for the Newport Beach Country Club. The Honorary Chef is Rick Boxeth of Santa Ana Sweets & Catered Courses. The Event Chef Chair is Chris Tzorin of Taste Collective.

Said Chef Blair, “We are fortunate to work here in Newport Beach. It’s wonderful to see that our members and owners are so supportive of causes like KidWorks. As staff members at the Club, we want to follow their lead and give back, too. It’s the right thing to do.”

Participating from Newport Beach in addition to Blair are Balboa Bay Resort (Prabeen Prathapan), Billy’s at the Beach (Robert Luna), Cannery Seafood of the Pacific (Kevin Jones), Marriott Newport Beach, Pacific Club (David Martin), Pelican Hill Resort (Kyung Carroll), and The Winery Restaurant (Yvon Goetz and Ari Amenta).

‘We are honored to have these high caliber culinary stars lend their time and talent again this year in support of our educational initiatives designed to transform the lives of our students,” said KidWorks CEO and Executive Director David Benavides. “We thank our sponsors and donors for their generosity.”

Single tickets are sold out, but sponsorships are still available at various levels, and include tickets. To learn more about 2023 sponsorship opportunities, please contact Lisa Gels at [email protected] or (714) 834-9400 x126. For more information about the event including sponsorships, visit https://kidworksoc.org/chefs