Mother’s Day Dining in Newport Beach

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14, and Newport Beach restaurants are ready to celebrate mom with a variety of special Mother’s Day menus. Make reservations early as many of these restaurants will sell out on Mother’s Day.

Bayside Restaurant

Treat the favorite mom in your life to an extra special Mother’s Day at Bayside Restaurant’s Mother’s Day Brunch or Supper this year, with seating available on the covered, heated patio or inside at the restaurant’s revamped indoor space, and live music playing all day. The three-course prix-fixe brunch features starters like Lobster Bisque, Roasted Beet and Whipped Goat Cheese Salad or Caprese Salad; favorite main courses include the Crab Cake Florentine, California Frittata or Wild Mushroom Crusted Halibut. Dessert choices are Chocolate Truffle with fresh blackberries or New York Style Cheesecake. The Champagne will be flowing all throughout brunch, or order a specialty cocktail.

Bayside is a local favorite for Sunday Supper and this Mother’s Day, the family can enjoy the regular dinner menu, a vast wine list and live music throughout the evening. Three course champagne brunch is $85 for adults. Kids menu is $38. Brunch reservations are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Live music during brunch. Dinner reservations are 5 to 10 p.m. Live music 6 to 10 p.m. For reservations or to check out the menu, please visit www.BaysideRestaurant.com or call (949) 721-1222.

Bungalow

Fleming’s has a two-course brunch menu that begins with a basket of freshly baked assorted muffins. Add bottomless mimosas or bloody Marys for an additional fifteen dollars per guest. Menu pricing is based on the entrée you select.

First course selections are Lobster Bisque, Heirloom Tomato Salad, Classic Caesar Salad, Bungalow Salad, Fresh Fruit Cup or Bungalow Prawn ($5 supplement). Entrée selections include Classic Eggs Benedict ($30), Crème Brûlée French Toast with Fresh berries and cinnamon whipped cream ($30), Grilled Lime Chicken Salad ($33), King Salmon ($35), California Chicken Breast ($34), Linguine pasta ($31), Miso-Marinated Chilean Sea Bass ($39), and Filet Mignon ($39).

Dessert is a $5 supplement and includes choice of New York Cheesecake with fresh whipped cream and raspberry coulis or vanilla bean crème brulee. A kids menu is also available. Visit https://www.thebungalowrestaurant.com.

Fleming’s

Fleming’s Steak House iun Fashion Island celebrates mom on May 13 and 14 with several Mother’s Day specials, including a three-course prix fixe menu. Entrée choices are petite filet mignon and crab-stuffed shrimp scampi ($90) or petite filet mignon and lobster tail scampi ($100). Either selection includes salad and dessert.

Regular dinner menu and children’s menu also available. You can also give mom a Fleming’s e-gift card—receive a bonus $20 e-gift card with every $100 e-gift card. Visit https://www.flemingssteakhouse.com/locations/ca/newport-beach for reservations or more information.

Lido House

Celebrate Mother’s Day at The Mayor’s Table with a special brunch buffet along with a painting experience on the Lido Lawn, curated by Newport Beach artist Timree Gold from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Afterwards, indulge in a vibrant, elevated, interactive brunch buffet courtesy of Chef Partner Riley Huddleston and Executive Chef Jonathan De La Cruz that includes pastries, morning breads, market fruit and omelet station, and breakfast favorites like overnight heirloom grains, thick cut bacon, avocado bake and crispy sofrito potatoes.

Stop by Chef Galindo’s carving station for a juniper peppercorn rubbed New York strip, wild salmon, and organic chicken. The “Garden of Eden” salad bar includes farmer’s market greens and vegetables, chilled seafood with designer oysters, ceviche, blue prawns, and more. For our 21 and over guests, enjoy a Spritz or Mimosa from the beverage cart. For the little ones, find all of your favorites at the Lil’ Lido Kid’s Buffet! $140 per adult. Seating times are 8 and 10 a.m., 12 and 2 p.m.

Visit https://www.lidohousehotel.com for more information, or for reservations visit https://resy.com/cities/nwpr/venues/mayors-table-pacific-pub-and-kitchen/events/mothers-day-brunch-inside-the-mayors-table-kitchen-2023-05-14?date=2023-05-14&seats=2.

OEB

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, brunch hotspot OEB Breakfast Co. in Newport Beach is gearing up to celebrate mom all month long with their Mom’osa special. The drink, which adds a tropical twist to a classic mimosa, is made with pineapple juice and bubbly and finished with a coconut rim. Available starting May 1, the Mom’osa is the perfect complement to OEB’s menu, which features a wide variety of savory and sweet fare, all made with the highest quality, locally sourced ingredients whenever possible.

Standouts from OEB’s menu include the Croque Madame, French Toast Trifle, Pierogies & Duck, and Gnocchi Breakfast Carbonara, along with a full selection of benedicts, bowls, scrambles, and more. To go alongside the Mom’osa special, OEB will also be serving up their full drink list, which includes brunch cocktails, mimosa flights, and beer and wine, as well as coffee, tea, smoothies, and juices, making it the perfect locale to toast mom on her special day. Visit https://us.eatoeb.com.

Tommy Bahama

This Mother’s Day, the Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar in Corona del Mar is offering delicious specials just for Mom, such as a Burrata & Artichoke appetizer made of spring roasted vegetables, mandarin oranges, fennel pollen, maldon salt, aged balsamic and served with grilled sourdough. This tasty appetizer pairs perfectly with Tommy Bahama’s new Lobster Frittata made of butter poached lobster, triple cream, heirloom baby tomatoes, spinach, grilled artichokes, and basil and served with grilled sourdough.

Top off your Mother’s Day meal with two new refreshing cocktails from Tommy Bahama: The Zest and Island Empress. The Zest features Reyka Vodka, Giffard Apricot Liqueur, lemon curd and honey. The Island Empress is made of Empress Gin, Giffard Lichi-Li Liquer, lychee Syrup and lemon.

Winery Newport Beach

Spoil Mom this Mother’s Day with a two-course brunch the whole family will enjoy. On Sunday, May 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Winery features the freshest in local ingredients, new menu additions and classic favorites. The two-course brunch is $85 per guest.

Start with the Winery House Salad, Santa Barbara Smoked Salmon, Roasted Heirloom Tomato-Basil Bisque, Seared Rare Hawaiian Ahi Tuna Poke, Heirloom Tomato & Watermelon Salad, Chilled Wild Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, or B.O.B Salad.

For an entrée, select from The Winery Eggs Benedict, King Salmon “a la Plancha” with Sweet Corn & English Pea Risotto, Braised Beef Short Rib Hash & Fried Eggs, Rosemary-Garlic Roasted Chicken Breast with Roasted Angel Hair, Flatiron Steak & Eggs with Grilled Asparagus, Wild White Shrimp & Lump Crab, or Chili Lime Rubbed Hawaiian Mahi Mahi. Add The Winery Seafood Tower Petite for $90 or the large for $180 and enjoy a combination of King Crab Legs, Jumbo Shrimp, Oysters, Ahi Tuna Spoons and Lobster Tail. Visit https://www.thewinerynewport.com for reservations or for or more information.