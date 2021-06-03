Moulin Plans Newport Beach “Belle Epoque” Restaurant This Fall

Share this:

Laurent Vrignaud is a crazy Frenchman—and I say that with respect for the esteemed restaurateur who has parleyed his successful Newport Beach Moulin restaurant to five locations along the coast of Orange County.

Wait—make that six locations.

Vrignaud announced this week that he will be opening Moulin Bouillon – his sixth location – this autumn. Vrignaud intends to recreate the lively and bustling brasserie-style restaurants that dominated Paris in the late 1800s where blue-collar workers could enjoy a hearty meal of meat and a broth, or bouillon, at an affordable price.

The 3,000 square-foot restaurant with seating for 60 guests will be located adjacent to the existing Moulin Newport Beach in the Plaza Newport center.

The original Moulin will continue to operate daily from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. serving breakfast and lunch on its outdoor terrasse de café.

Moulin Bouillon will be open seven days a week with service continu (all day table service) from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

“Our customers keep asking for more Moulin, all day, all the time, so I’m giving them what they want,” said Vrignaud. “While the original Moulin is a nod to my childhood in Paris, Moulin Bouillon will be a tribute to my grandfather and our weekly lunches at Bouillon Chartier in Paris. It is also an opportunity to bring back the weekly dinners that went away with the pandemic, while introducing Orange County to another side of the classic Parisian experience.”

The menu will include traditional Parisian appetizers such as œufs mayonnaise, Rosette de Lyon and escargots, and main dishes such as steak sauce poivre vert and steamed cod in beurre blanc. Classic desserts include crème caramel and chocolate mousse.

An all-day a la carte menu will be available with a daily plat du jour and menu formule, which will allow guests to select an appetizer plus main dish and dessert for $39. Baskets of fresh-baked bread will be included and French wines by the glass, carafe and bottle will be priced at $8, $15 and $25, respectively.

To recreate the feeling of old Paris, the space is being redesigned to include a custom zinc bar, vintage tables and light ﬁxtures, handmade tables and chairs by Maison Gatti and Ardamez, framed prints evoking Paris in the early 1900s, and an array of antiques and wall art – all collected by Laurent during visits to France.

The restaurant will transition to an alcove where customers can shop for French Art de la Table including imported Maison Gatti chairs, French ceramics, tablecloths, Laguiole knives and wine openers, wooden charcuterie and cheese boards, and much more.

For nearly seven years, Moulin has been delighting Orange County with an authentic Parisian experience featuring fresh-baked breads, viennoiserie and pastries, rotisserie chicken, charcuterie and cheese plates, and the classic dishes of Paris.

Moulin is located in Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, San Clemente, Costa Mesa and Dana Point.

For online ordering, catering and more information visit www.moulin.com.