Newport Beach Mayor Brad Avery Gives State of the City Address Feb. 10

The annual Newport Beach Mayor’s Dinner, which normally draws more than 400 community and civic leaders to an evening event that features a State of the City address, has been postponed this year due to COVID-19 restrictions and will be rescheduled for later in the year.

However, Speak Up Newport, which hosts the annual Mayor’s Dinner, has announced that Mayor Avery will still make his State of the City address as part of Speak Up Newport’s monthly program on Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 4 to 5 p.m.

In order to keep with the tradition of a February State of the City address, Mayor Avery will deliver his remarks via a Zoom webinar. He will not only comment on the State of the City but relate his goals for the City in 2021.

Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions during the Webinar, which is free and open to the public.

For more information and to register for the State of the City webinar, visit http://www.speakupnewport.com.