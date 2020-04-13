Newport Beach Restaurants Offer Take-Out and Delivery During COVID-19

Share this:

Although closed for in-restaurant dining due to COVID-19 (coronavirus), many Newport Beach eateries are instead offering to-go and delivery options as well as discounts and other services, as detailed in this list. Check back frequently for updates.

*EDITOR’S NOTE: Updated as of April 13 at 11 a.m. To add the latest update on your restaurant’s offerings, email Off the Menu columnist Christopher Trela at [email protected]nc.com

501 Park Avenue Bistro

The 501 Park Avenue Bistro on Balboa Island has a limited menu available daily from 4 to 8 p.m. for take-out and delivery. (501 Park Avenue, Balboa Island. 949-873-5884. 501Park.com.

A Market

Known for its classic deli fare and grocery options, A Market is serving up breakfast and lunch for delivery through Postmates and taking phone orders for pickup from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Additionally, food staples, like eggs, bread and entrees to heat at home, are available to purchase as well. A Market’s sister eatery, A Restaurant, is temporarily closed. (3400 W. Coast Highway, Mariner’s Mile; 949-650-6515; amarketnb.com)

Arc Butcher & Baker

Arc Butcher & Baker prides itself on delivering homestyle meals without the work. Located in the historic Cannery Village in Newport Beach, the eatery offers fresh-baked goods and coffee, “streetwiches” and salads for a quick lunch, and healthy, family-style dinners on the go. With a variety of sophisticated options to choose from, the restaurant does all the heavy lifting. Explore Arc’s menu and order online for pickup. ARC Butcher & Baker offers select grocery items, such as eggs, milk, sliced meats and dry goods, that can be delivered to locals in the Lido area. Local delivery through DoorDash is available, depending on distance. (417 30th St., Balboa Peninsula; 949-877-0190; arcbutcherbaker.com)

Avila’s El Ranchito

The El Ranchito locations on the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach and the Coast Highway location in Corona del Mar both offer an extensive curbside takeout menu and delivery options. Visit Avilaselranchito.com for details. Newport Beach is open noon to 8 p.m. at 2800 Newport Blvd. 949-675-6855. Corona del Mar is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 2515 East Coast Hwy. 949-644-8226.

Bello by Sandro Nardone

Chef Sandro Nardone presents authentic Italian food and modern dishes in a style similar to that served at the top restaurants in Italy, and now, he is offering some of his most popular offerings on Bello’s menu, including signature made-to-order, wood-fired pizzas, for curbside pickup and delivery through Grubhub and Uber Eats. Chef Sandro is offering a limited number of family meals inspired by those from his youth in Italy. Meals will change nightly and feature dishes such as Baked Rigatoni Bolognese and Lasagna. Bello is offering Cocktails to go (single servings or a “4-pack”), as well as wines by the glass and their bottle list is being offered at 25% off. (1200 Bison Ave., Newport North Shopping Center; 949-520-7191; bellobysandronardone.com;)

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations

A full menu is available for takeout at Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, with 20 percent off all orders called in directly to the restaurant as well as curbside pickup to limit exposure. Southern-inspired, homestyle dishes include Gulf shrimp and grits, Cajun brick chicken and more. Bottles of whiskey, wine and beer may be added to orders. (4647 MacArthur Blvd., Airport Area; 949-333-0917; bosscatkitchen-newport.com)

Buddha’s Favorite

Buddha’s Favorite on the Balboa Peninsula offers a wide range of Japanese appetizers, sushi and entrees, including their popular Beagle Roll and Yoshi’s Spring Roll. They are continuing to offer dinner pick-up and free delivery within three miles. On March 24 they will be adding a fish market where customers can order sushi grade fish to cook at home and other items. Everything is available for pickup and delivery. (634 Lido Park Drive, Balboa Peninsula. 949-723-4203. buddhasfavorite.com)

Café Jardin

Located at Sherman Library & Gardens, Café Jardin is offering to-go selections Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prepared fresh daily and ready to reheat, options include grilled Scottish salmon, a baked chicken and mushroom crepe or beef short rib bourguignon. Also a farmer’s market stand (outside the restaurant’s back door) with eggs, bread, and produce. Call the restaurant to place an order. (2647 E. Coast Highway, Corona del Mar; 949-673-0034; thesherman.org)

Champagne’s Deli

Champagne’s is open for delivery and take-out daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Most menu items are available. (1260 Bison Ave, Newport Beach. 949-640-5011. champagnesdeli.com)

Eddie V’s Wildfish

“Our kitchen—your dining room.” Selection of starters, sandwiches, salads and entrees available, as well as cook-at-home steaks and burger available noon to 8 p.m. daily. Complimentary delivery. (1370 Bison Ave., Newport Beach. 949-720-9925. eddiev.com/takeout)

Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens

Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens is open for take-out and offers an ever-evolving menu courtesy of Owner and Executive Chef Rich Mead. Farmhouse now offers a curbside market, produce boxes, a signature kids menu and curbside cocktails to-go in addition to weekly wine deals, fresh daily specials, family-style meals, and more through easy pick-up or local delivery options. Delivery is available 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. daily. Complimentary deliveries will be made on orders of $75 or more within a 2.5 mile radius. The Pop-up market is available daily 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. with snacks and pantry items. a kid’s take-and-make pizza kit is also available. Curbside cocktails to go (serves 2) are $20. Highlighting local, seasonal veggies and sustainable sourced proteins, Chef Mead’s Family Meals change weekly. Bring the wine tasting experience to your home with Farmhouse’s top wine picks of the week. For information on Farmhouse’s Daily Specials, call the restaurant at 949-640-1415. To view the All Day Menu and rotating Dessert Menu, visit Farmhouserg.com. Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens, 2301 San Joaquin Hills Rd., Corona del Mar.

Five Crowns / SideDoor

Known for its prime rib and other comfort classics, Five Crowns and SideDoor are now offering to-go orders with curbside pickup as well as local, third-party delivery from Doordash. Hours are 4:30-8 p.m. daily, and the restaurant is closed Mondays. A 20 percent discount is also offered on pick-up orders during this time. Call the restaurant to order and pay. Then, call when you arrive and pull up to the curb and staff will bring the order to your car. Several menu options are available. For the Lawry’s prime rib dinner, choose four cuts of meat served with au jus, a choice of two sides, organic whipped cream horseradish and Yorkshire pudding. Or select a family-style dinner: a half prime rib meal that serves six or dinner for four with hand-carved prime rib, turkey or roasted Atlantic salmon. Other favorites include forest mushroom risotto, classic fish and chips, a prime rib sandwich, the SideDoor burger and more. Call for details on the Market Provision bag of fresh produce for $20 or the $50 Wine + Cheese selection. Wine, beer, beverages and dessert can be added, too, and cocktails to-go will be available soon. (3801 E. Coast Highway, Corona del Mar; 949-760-0331; lawrysonline.com/five-crowns-drive-up-and-delivery)

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming’s starters, salads, burgers, steaks and more are available to-go and for delivery, as is a special filet & lobster dinner for $65. Curbside pickup daily 12-8 p.m. and $40 off $100 order through March 31—must mention when placing order. Also 50 percent off select wines by the bottle. Menu: https://www.flemingssteakhouse.com/-/media/fsh/promotions/assets/carry-out-menu-2020-black.ashx. (949-720-9633. 455 Newport Center Dr., Fashion Island).

Great Maple

This Fashion Island eatery with modern American cuisine is accepting takeout orders for dinner, with 10% off to-go orders through April 10. Great Maple’s menu ranges from bacon mac and cheese to salted caramel pork ribs and maple-glazed salmon. (1133 Newport Center Drive, Fashion Island; 949-706-8282; thegreatmaple.com)

Il Barone

Il Barone and Il Barone Bottega are both open for take-out. Il Barone offers both lunch and dinner options, while the nearby Bottega has fresh baked bread, focaccia, eggs, milk and other staples. IL Barone Ristorante: 900 Bristol Street North. (949) 955-2755, ilbaroneristorante.com. IL Barone Bottega: 4251 Martingale Way, Suite D. (949) 536-5044. ilbaronebottega.com.

Lido Bottle Works

Between noon and 8 p.m., place an order either on the restaurant’s website or by phone to enjoy takeout or curbside pickup. Lido Bottle Works has transformed customers’ favorites into shareable portions for friends or family to enjoy together at home. The eatery is also packaging beers and wines. Pay with cash or credit; online orders must be placed by 7:45 p.m. (3408 Via Oporto, Ste. 103, Lido Marina Village; 949-529-2784; lidobottleworks.com)

Lighthouse Bayview Café

Known for its shareable dishes, soups and salads in addition to entrees from the sea and land, Lighthouse Bayview Café is offering 15% off all to-go orders that are phoned in directly to the restaurant. Call upon arrival and the eatery will bring your order out to the parking lot for added convenience. Locals may also place an order on Grubhub. With hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., diners can select from brunch and dinner dishes. (1600 W. Balboa Blvd., Balboa Peninsula; 949-933-1001; lighthousenb.com)

Malibu Farm

Malibu Farm in Lido Marina Village is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for delivery and take-out. Limited menu of brunch, sandwiches, share plates, salads and more. Order online at malibu-farm.com/newport-beach. 3420 Via Oporto, Newport Beach.

Mama’s Comfort Food

Mama’s in Newport Beach will offer delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub and Postmates. Takeout orders will not be available. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (2601 West Coast Highway, Newport Beach. 949-447-5444. mamason39.com/newport-beach.

Mayor’s Table at Lido House

Community meal service is available where you can get a home-cooked meal with a bottle of wine or cocktail kit. Available for take-out daily noon to 8 p.m. Call for details. (3300 Newport Blvd, Newport Beach. 949-662-6160).

Mutt Lynch’s

Mutt Lynch’s is offering its popular menu for to-go orders via curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Delivery is also available through platforms including DoorDash, UberEats, Postmates and Grubhub. Call the restaurant to place your to-go orders and visit the website for delivery. (2300 W. Oceanport, Balboa Peninsula; 949-675-1556; muttlynchs.com)

Newport Rib Company

Newport Rib Company has food to go or delivery via food delivery services, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The restaurant also has its own free delivery route to various areas in Newport Beach that changes daily: Monday: East Bluff. Tuesday: Lido Island and Newport Coast. Wednesday: Port Streets. Thursday: Dover Shores. Friday: Bonita Canyon. Saturday: Balboa Island and Balboa Coves. Menu: https://www.ribcompany.com/files/rib-company-delivery-menu.pdf. Call (949) 631-2110 to place a to-go or delivery order. 2196 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa.

Olea

To enjoy freshly made American cuisine from Olea, place a takeout order by calling the restaurant or request delivery through DoorDash; both options are available daily from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Guests who order for pickup by calling the restaurant will receive a free $25 gift card to use on their next visit. (2001 Westcliff Drive, Westcliff area; 949-287-6807; oleanewportbeach.com)

Palisades Tennis Club Café

The Café is open for to-go orders March 23-27 from 2 to 6 p.m. They have taken all of the extra steps to fully sanitize their kitchen top to bottom. The only people in the kitchen are owner/chef Justin Myers and one sous chef. They will bring the food packaged out to you at the curb. Charge on a credit card, or for members they can charge your club account. Limited menu changes daily and ranges from fried chicken to salmon to tacos to truffle mac n cheese. Text/or call directly, 949-500-6403, if no answer leave a voicemail and they will get right back to you. Palisades Tennis Club: 1171 Jamboree Road, Newport Beach. palisadestennis.com.

Panini Kabob Grill

We’re still open and still cooking. Get our fresh, made-from-scratch Mediterranean options, such as the Family Kabob Combo, which feeds up to 6 people or lets you meal prep for one week. To promote social distancing, get free delivery or curbside pick-up on any order placed through our website at https://paninikabobgrill.olo.com/?fbclid=IwAR2PKrmf3_IRdYfdSRjONHrMlJlL8ygFHebZbGQrH7fP-vFM4jjJNxUMVqM. Just give us a call when you’re here and we’ll bring the food to you. (2333 East Coast Highway, Corona del Mar. 949-675-8101).

Provenance

Curbside pickup is available daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for meals from Provenance where chef Cathy Pavlos features her family’s traditional Italian recipes updated with fresh California ingredients. Her Provenance Pantry Concierge is ready with family meals such as whole lasagnas, pasta kits and Grandma Bottari’s famous Sunday Sauce. Provenance will also now offer its famous Wine Wednesday… Every Day! Select Wines by the Bottle will be offered at half price or more off rack price. The restaurant will be rotating its wine inventory weekly to feature new options! View menus on the restaurant’s website and call to place an order. (2531 Eastbluff Drive, Eastbluff Village Center; 949-718-0477; provenanceoc.com)

Red O Restaurant

In an effort to get much-needed groceries into the hands of locals, Red O Restaurant has launched the Red O Market, complete with one-hour, curbside pickup. Guests can order items like meats, eggs, fruits and vegetables, dairy and more. The Mexican eatery is also offering family meal packs—premade dinners serving six people for $55. Call the restaurant to place an order. (143 Newport Center Drive, Fashion Island; 949-718-0300; redorestaurant.com)

Rendez Vous French Bakery & Café

Open daily for breakfast and lunch items. Take-out and delivery options. (3330 East Coast Hwy, Corona del Mar. (949) 791-8730. Rendezvouscdm.com).

Rothschild’s Restaurant

In response to many requests for us to offer take-out of some of your favorite dishes and meal kits, we have starters, pastas, salads, entrees and sides on the menu. Place your order between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. by calling Rothschild’s or connecting online with Grubhub, Postmates or Doordash. Menu is on website. Wine is also available to purchase by the bottle. (2407 East Coast Hwy, Corona Del Mar. 949-673-3750. rothschildsrestaurant.com.

Rusty Pelican

Rusty Pelican has a limited menu of appetizers, entrees and desserts available to go and delivery from noon to 8 pm daily. Curbside pick-up available. (2735 West Coast Highway, Newport Beach. 949-642-3431. rustypelican.com)

Sessions West Coast Deli

While the Fashion Island location is temporarily closed, Sessions West Coast Deli’s shop on Balboa Peninsula is offering its fresh, scratch-made sandwiches, salads and sides for curbside pick-up or delivery through Postmates, Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats. View menus and order online for pickup. Sessions now offers June Shine Hard Kombucha in a can for carry-out. Varieties include Hopical Citrus, Açaí Berry, Rose, Midnight Painkiller and Blood Orange. (2823 Newport Blvd., Balboa Peninsula; 949-220-9001; sessionswcd.com)

Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store

Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store is offering Curbside Pick-Up from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily! They’ve brought back their popular heart-shaped pizza to spread a little extra love at this time. Guests may also order Pizza Kits to bake their own pies in the comfort of their own home (video tutorial available on YouTube for novice pizzaiolos). Orders can be placed online at https://direct.chownow.com/order/2197/locations/2873; Pizza Kits must be ordered via phone. Delivery offered through Grubhub. (2300 SE Bristol, Newport Beach. 949-852-9500. SgtPepps.com)

Sol Grill

Family owned and operated. Menu can be found online. Call to place order for pick up! All carry-outs will receive a $10 gift card to be used at a later date. Offering curbside pick-up or delivery through our partnerships with UberEats, DoorDash, Postmates and GrubHub. Open daily 5 to 9 p.m. (2400 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach. 949-287-6797. Solgrill.com)

Sol Mexican Cocina

In light of the recent school closures due to the coronavirus prevention measures, Sol is providing free meals to children ages 12 and under. The restaurant is also offering takeout orders of its Baja-style menu when called ahead during normal business hours, from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the week and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (251 Pacific Coast Highway, Newport Harbor area; 949-675-9800; solcocina.com)

Sushi Roku

Sushi Roku is offering white-glove curbside pickup for to-go orders made by calling the restaurant. Guests who opt for pick-up can also purchase wine and sake to go for 50% off its regular price. Orders of $50 or more for curbside pick-up and receive a $20 dine-in bonus card to use when dining rooms re-open. Free delivery is also available through DoorDash and Uber Eats. Modified hours: Wednesday through Sunday 5 to 9 p.m. Sushi Roku now offers a Sushi Family Pack with Premium Black Edamame, Miso Soup, four types of sushi and four rolls. The Sushi Family Pack is $98 and feeds up to 4 guests. Guests who order for pick-up may also purchase wine and sake by the bottle for half price, and beer (buy five, get one free), and the restaurant’s Fusion & Lychee Martini signature cocktails packaged to go. (327 Newport Center Drive, Fashion Island; 949-706-3622; sushiroku.com)

Village Inn

The Village Inn on Balboa Island has its full food and beverage menu available daily from noon to 8 p.m. for take-out and delivery. (127 Marine Avenue, Balboa Island. 949-675-8300. vibalboaisland.com)

Wahoo’s Fish Taco

The Wahoo’s location at the Fashion Island Food Court is open for take-out and delivery orders for lunch and dinner. Full menu available. (401 Newport Center Drive, #A101, Newport Beach. 949-760-0290. Wahoos.com.

Wild Strawberry Cafe

Wild Strawberry Café in Newport Center has a selection of Breakfast Burritos, Sandwiches, Salads, Crepes, coffee drinks, and a pop-up mini market with eggs, fruits and vegetables. You can also order pastries by a dozen and bake them yourself at home. And don’t forget the amazing Spanakopita! Open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Website updated daily. (240 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach. 949-706-0462. WildStrawberryCafe.com).

The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar

Although the Newport Beach location is temporarily closed for food orders, The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar is offering a menu of its California contemporary regional cuisine for curbside pickup at 15% off regular pricing at the Tustin location for loyal Newport customers willing to drive there. Guests may also select cuts of meats to grill at home, based on availability. From Wednesday, March 25 through Sunday, March 29, The Winery Newport and Tustin will be offering great wines for up to 50% off! To receive lists and make appointments contact Newport Beach: Dustin by emailing [email protected] or by calling 714-317-4237. Tustin: William by calling 949-292-8427. March 26 and 27 you can get prime rib dinner to go. Purchase $300 in Gift Cards and receive a complimentary $50 Gift Card; Purchase $500 in Gift Cards and receive a complimentary $100 Gift Card. Valid through April 30, 2020. The Winery is offering a full selection of grocery items, including proteins, ranging from filets to wagyu patties, and poultry; fish, including salmon, mahi-mahi and spiny lobster tails; dairy, from butter to cheese; produce, including more than 30 fresh fruits and vegetables; dry goods of rice, quinoa and pasta; take-and-make signature dishes, such as YG’s Alsatian Pizza and Short Ribs; and non-food items such as toilet paper and paper towels. (2647 Park Ave., Tustin; 714-258-7600; thewineryrestaurants.com)

Woody’s Diner

We are currently offering our entire menu including breakfast items from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. We have take-out specials for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The Woody’s Diner website includes our menus, unfortunately we do not have online ordering. Customers can save their receipts from this month and receive 50 percent off one entree when the dining room reopens. Located next to Lido Theater. (3461 Via Lido, Newport Beach. 949-723-8777. woodysdiners.com)

Zinc Corona del Mar

Open daily 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Extensive breakfast and lunch options. We currently accept take out Cafe orders directly on our website or via phone. Place orders for in store pickup or prepay for curbside delivery. They have also partnered with Uber Eats and GrubHub for home delivery. Bleach spray solutions used to continuously clean door handles, bathrooms, countertops. Clorox wipes or similar to clean touch computer screens. Minimal conversations to reduce airborne contaminants. Careful and thoughtful packaging for safe transport. (3222 East Coast Hwy, Corona del Mar. 949-719-9462. Zinccafe.com).

Zinque

The restaurant is offering their full menu for curbside service, delivery, and pickup. All payment devices are disinfected after every use and employees are washing their hands every 15 minutes at a minimum. Employees do not touch the handles of takeaway bags. If you come in for pick-up, you will be shown your bag on the bar, without direct contact. If you order through one of our partners (like Gruhub, Ubereats), you can request no-touch delivery. Order online through delivery services, on their website at https://www.lezinque.com/, or call in (949) 612-7259.

Zōv’s

Enjoy family dinners for two ($29) or four ($49) to go, starting at 3 p.m. at Zōv’s. Entrees include a whole garlic-herb rotisserie chicken, grilled chicken kebabs, signature penne pasta or pan-seared salmon medallions while available sides are garlic sauteed seasonal vegetables, traditional Greek salad or mixed green salad, mashed potatoes, jasmine rice pilaf and lentil rice. In-store and curbside pickup are both available; meals can also be ordered on Postmates and DoorDash. (21123 Newport Coast Drive, Newport Coast; 949-760-9687; zovs.com)