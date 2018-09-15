Charity Spotlight: OC Museum of Art to Hold Annual Gala Sept. 22

Share this:

The Orange County Museum of Art, which recently closed its longtime Newport Beach facility in anticipation of moving to a new building at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, has announced details of its 2018 Gala, the museum’s most important fundraiser and one of Orange County’s premier social events.

The September 22 gala will be the first event held at OCMA’s new temporary space at South Coast Plaza Village. The temporary location is part of a move to its future home at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. The new building, slated to open in 2021, is designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Thom Mayne of Morphosis.

“With the unveiling of Thom Mayne’s spectacular designs for our new home at Segerstrom Center and the sale of our property in Newport Beach, OCMA has much to celebrate,” stated Director and CEO Todd D. Smith. “Our 2018 Gala will be an incredible opportunity for the many members of our extended OCMA family to celebrate this pivotal moment in our history.”

“This year not only do we get to honor the great artistic legacy of OCMA at our Gala, but we also have the opportunity to toast to a bright new future,” says Pame Schmider, Chair of the 2018 Gala. “We look forward to sharing a few special surprises as we welcome guests to OCMA’s new temporary home for the very first time.”

The evening will begin with an elegant cocktail reception as guests explore the first floor of OCMA’s temporary home at 1661 Sunflower Ave. Dinner will be created by Barton G. of Los Angeles and Miami, renowned for creating inventive gastronomic dishes with imaginative, whimsical presentations.

Afterward guests will move to the second floor, where select pieces from the

museum’s prestigious permanent collection will be on display along with a preview of elements from the special exhibition that will open OCMA’s temporary space on October 6.

DJ Daisy O’Dell will keep the party going as guests dance into the night.

For ticket information, call OCMA at (949) 759-1122 extension 246 or visit OCMA.net.