Off the Menu Side Dish: Christmas Dining in Newport Beach

Compiled by Laura Wise | NB Indy

21 OCEANFRONT

Enjoy Christmas Eve with a view of pier at 21 Oceanfront. They offer a three-course menu available from 4 to 9 p.m. For $79 per person, you can chose starters such as jumbo lump crab cake or butternut squash bisque, and entrées that include prime rib, diver scallops, and rack of lamb. There’s also a children’s menu available for $25. Visit 21Oceanfront.com or call (949) 673-2100.

Back Bay Bistro

Come to Back Bay Bistro for a Christmas Eve brunch buffet with Santa from 9 a .m. 2 p.m. Brunch includes all of your favorite brunch selections and stations and is $45 for adults and $16 for children ages 10 and under.

A seven-course Christmas Eve dinner will be served from 4 to 7:30 p.m. for $75 per person. Main course selections are pecan crusted chicken with marble potatoes, broccolini and cranberry sauce or filet of beef with scallop potatoes, mixed vegetables and shitake mushroom demi glaze. For reservations, call (949) 729-1144 or visit NewportDunes.com/BackBayBistro.

BALBOA BAY RESORT – WATERLINE

The Balboa Bay Resort’s Waterline restaurant is serving Christmas Eve dinner from 5 to 9 p.m., and Christmas Day dinner from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Experience the rich tradition of Christmas with family and enjoy a delightful five-course intimate dinner amidst the views of the beautiful Newport Bay, ($95 adults and $46 children 4-12) that includes hot and cold appetizers and choice of entrée and dessert. For reservations, call (855) 923.8301 or visit BalboaBayResort.com.

FASHION ISLAND HOTEL

‘Tis the time to indulge in the Christmas spirit with Oak Grill on Christmas Eve and Day with dinners on both days from 4 – 9 p.m. Entree choices are: slow-roasted prime rib, mediterranean stuffed branzino, wild mushroom ravioli, jidori chicken or shrimp and scallop risotto. This meal is made with Christmas love for the whole family. Prix fix menu is $90 per adult; $35 for children’s menu options; under 5 is free. For reservations, call (949) 760-4920 or visit opentable.com.

At Fashion Island Hotel, they are decking the halls and setting the table for a Christmas Brunch full of good cheer. Join them on Christmas Day in the Ballroom Brunch from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. to celebrate with champagne and mimosas accompanying Farmer’s Market offerings, and from selections from the Ranch Carving Station, seafood station and more. Price is $80 per adult; $20 for children 5-12, inclusive of tax and gratuities. For reservations, call (949) 760-4920. .

Hornblower Cruises

Begin your Christmas with a bang! Board a Hornblower yacht with your family and friends for a 2-hour harbor cruise, a decadent brunch buffet, a bottomless glass of champagne or sparkling cider, live music entertainment, and sparkling views of the harbor. Brunch cruises are available both December 24 and 25. Boarding begins at 11:30 a.m. Cruises are from 12 – 2 p.m. Brunch starts at $68.per person. Children prices also available. (310) 301-9900 or Hornblower.com

MONTAGE Laguna Beach

For reservations at any of the Montage’s venues please call (949) 715-6420.

Christmas Eve and Day at Studio – Chef Craig Strong will serve a festive, special five-course tasting menu of seasonal fare, as well as Studio’s customary á la carte menu. December 24 from 5 to 10 p.m. and December 25 from 4 to 9 p.m. $170 for adults, $255 with wine pairings; $50 for children (ages four to 12 years).

Christmas Day at the Loft – Christmas Day is a time to be merry and bright when friends and family dine at The Loft. Chef Michael Campbell and Pastry Chef Lee Smith’s celebratory meal will be a four-course holiday tasting menu. Served from 3 – 9 p.m. $125 for adults; $40 for children (ages four to 12 years). The customary á la carte menu will not be available.

Christmas Day Masterpiece Celebration – This Masterpiece Celebration features an extraordinary buffet array of fare to please every palate with live music, complimentary champagne toast, complimentary family photographs and a special gift. Available from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.; $140 for adults; $45 for children (ages four to 12 years; children under four are complimentary), inclusive of gratuity, but not tax.

Pelican Hill

The Resort at Pelican Hill has special Christmas Eve or Christmas Day menus in all four of their restaurants. For Pelican Hill dining reservations, email [email protected], visit pelicanhill.com, or call (855) 315-8214.

Christmas Day Ballroom Brunch – Celebrate Christmas overlooking the Pacific Ocean with an unforgettable feast of traditional cuisine, accompanied by live entertainment. Children’s activities include Santa Claus photos, cupcake decorating and children’s entertainment programs at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Reservations recommended.

December 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $125 per adult and $65 per child under age 12.

Christmas at Andrea Ristorante – An Italian holiday festa comes to Andrea on Christmas Eve from 5 to 10 p.m. On Christmas Day, Andrea features an all-day special menu from noon to 10 p.m. with a variety of holiday dishes served in the oceanview dining room. December 24 and 25 for $140 per adult.

Christmas at Pelican Grill – Chef Mark presents a California prix fixe Christmas Eve dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. Live entertainers perform in the lounge from 6:30 to 10 p.m. On Christmas Day, enjoy a California grill three-course menu from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., as well as a limited regular menu and special lounge menu. December 24 and 25 for $120 per adult, $170 per adult with wine pairing, and $60 per child.

Christmas at Coliseum Pool & Grill – Delight in a classic California Christmas overlooking the Pacific Coast, with an ocean-view breakfast buffet from 7 a.m. to noon and à la carte menu from noon to 10 p.m. December 25 with breakfast buffet for $60 per adult and $30 per child.