Off the Menu Side Dish: Farms, Fish and Lobster

Farmhouse Presents Seasonal Menu and Cocktails

Chef Rich Mead loves to celebrate the seasons at his Farmhouse restaurant at Roger’s Gardens. His spring menu, which he launched several weeks ago and plans to keep into the summer months, has been a hit with guests, and what’s not to love—farm fresh food served in a delightful al fresco setting amid the greenery of Roger’s Gardens.

Chef Mead sources many of his ingredients during his weekly forays to the Santa Monica Farmers Market, as well as select farmers elsewhere in the state.

The new menu features a dozen new dishes plus sides and desserts.

Meanwhile, in the Farmhouse bar, you’ll find 13 new spring cocktails hand-crafted by Anthony Laborin, head of Cocktail R&D, and his team. The cocktails were crated to compliment Chef Mead’s ever-evolving menu.

Among the menu highlights: Grilled Hanger Steak “Tostada,” Moroccan Spiced Icelandic Cod with tehachapi grain project rye, Farmhouse Vegetable Bowl with an assortment of super-fresh veggies, Citrus Glazed Salmon Salad, Seared Albacore Salad, Grilled Soy Dijon Rubbed Pork Tenderloin and Port Dried Cherry Sauce, and Grilled Moroccan Spiced Swordfish and English Pea Purée.

As always, the creative cocktails have delightful names such as Kermit’s Autopsy (lavender tincture, lemon, caperitif, cucumber water, Amass gin), Heart Beets (pineapple, chartreuse, beet, tequila blanco), and Scandalous Scandinavian Panamanian Daiquiri (lime, Swedish punsch, Panama pacific rum).

For reservations, call (949) 640-1415 or visit www.farmhouserg.com.

Bluewater Grill’s “Inside Passage”

Every month Bluewater Grill offers terrific themed dining events that are both fun and delicious. This month is no exception, as Bluewater chefs go to great lengths for seafood fans—nearly 2,500 miles, to be exact, as they source seafood from Puget Sound in Washington state along the British Columbian coast to the Gulf of Alaska, home to the world’s most pristine cold-water seafood and shellfish, for their “Inside Passage: A Seafood Journey” culinary event that runs through June 15.

For this special Inside Passage menu, Executive Chef Jason Mazur combines freshly shucked oysters on the half shell from the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia with freshly caught Alaskan Halibut and Cedar Plank Salmon. Add a Northwest wine pairing, and you have a superb feast for $40 per person.

According to Bluewater Grill’s owner Jimmy Ulcickas, “our menu of cold-water delicacies from the Pacific Northwest, Canada and Alaska is so popular, we’ve made it an annual tradition to mark wild halibut and salmon fishing seasons. It is the ultimate celebration for seafood connoisseur.”

For more information, visit BluewaterGrill.com.

Lobsterfest Tickets On Sale Now

Lobster lovers, take note—tickets to this year’s annual Lobsterfest are now on sale. Lobsterfest takes place on Aug. 11, nearly 3 months away, but they always sell out so make sure to get your tickets early.

Lobsterfest is in a new location this year. The ode to crustaceans has moved from Newport Dunes to the greens of the Newport Beach Civic Center, home of the Newport Beach Wine & Food Festival.

This celebration of summer is now in its eleventh year, and raises funds for deserving charities: Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire, Leadership Tomorrow Newport Beach, and Les Dames d’Escoffier LA/OC Chapter.

For Lobsterfest, whole Maine lobster is flown in fresh the morning of the event from Anderson Seafood and prepared on-site. While feasting on lobster, grilled NY strip steak, summer salad, red potatoes, corn-on-the-cob, drawn butter, sourdough rolls and dessert, you’ll enjoy live entertainment from Pinch Me! Band.

Tickets are $65 general admission which includes one lobster ($25 for additional lobster) and the other dishes. VIP admission is $150 and includes all you can eat lobster, plus complimentary wine and beer, and a reserved stage-front table with linens and silverware.

Visit lobsterfestatnewportbeach.com.

Sessions Deli to Open Fourth Location in Fashion Island

Congratulations to Sessions West Coast Deli, which is celebrating its 5th anniversary by announcing that the popular restaurant will be opening its fourth location, at Macy’s Fashion Island, this fall.

Known for its inspired, chef-crafted sandwiches, Sessions West Coast Deli opened its first location on the Balboa Peninsula in 2014. The new location will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with a menu that focuses on its signature sandwiches, burgers, breakfast, small plates and gourmet salads. Additionally, Sessions will feature full barista service, as well as kombucha, craft beer and wine on tap.

“Sessions is excited to partner with Macy’s to join the Fashion Island culinary community and present our unique offerings in a relaxed environment,” commented Matt Meddock, partner of Sessions West Coast Deli, along with Beckham Thomas and Executive Chef Max Schlutz. “With views of the Pacific, a gorgeous fountain steps from our front door and a few new items to debut on our menu, our fourth location is primed to be our most exciting to date.”

The 1,200-square-foot restaurant will feature 24 seats and open into a Fashion Island fountain courtyard with ample communal seating.

For more information, please visit sessionswcd.com.