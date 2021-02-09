Off the Menu: Valentine’s Day Dining in Newport Beach

Share this:

This weekend’s forecast calls for no rain but plenty of love just in time for Valentine’s Day. Local restaurants are planning special menus to enjoy on their patios, or to take-out and savor at home.

And because Valentine’s Day falls on a Sunday this year, most restaurants are offering sweet deals all weekend long.

A Restaurant

Toast to that special someone with an unforgettable al fresco dining experience under twinkling lights on A Restaurant’s warm and romantic outdoor patio. Experience Executive Chef Robert Gomez’s indulgent, four-course, $75 menu with signature cocktails and curated wines. Entrees include Lobster Tail, Filet Mignon, and Bone-in Ribeye.

For more information or to make a reservation, please call (949) 650-6505 or visit www.Arestaurantnb.com.

Bayside Restaurant

Special 3-course prix-fixe menus will be available for brunch and dinner, featuring mouthwatering choices like lobster bisque, Bayside’s salmon benedict, lobster sandwich, freshly shucked oysters, beef tartare, Double R Ranch rib eye, venison medallions and a chocolate Belgian parfait.

Full brunch and dinner menu available here: www.BaysideRestaurant.com/Menu

Brunch seatings available between 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with live music by singer/songwriter/crooner, Dylan Wager 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ($65/person, includes free-flowing Champagne and mimosas).

Dinner seatings available from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., with live music by legendary OC pianist Ron Kobayashi and vocalist Lola Kristine 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ($88/person).

https://www.baysiderestaurant.com.

Billy’s at the Beach

For Valentine’s Weekend (Feb 12-14), enjoy a romantic dinner overlooking Newport Harbor. For just $150 per couple, savor an extravagant three-course meal including a Pupu Platter, Filet Mignon and Lobster Surf & Turf, and Chocolate Rum Cake. Add a bottle of Veuve Clicquot for just $75. Offer available for patio dining and takeout. https://billysatthebeach.net/

The Bungalow

Enjoy bubbles, wine parings for two or specialty cocktails followed by a delectable prix-fixe menu prepared with love by Executive Chef, Alfonso Pineda and available February 13 and 14.

The three-course menu is available in three different price points. All entrees come with a choice of starters and desserts.

Tier One entrée options are $80 and include Bone-in Short Ribs, California Chicken Breast, Blackened King Salmon, and Grilled Vegetable Tart.

Tier 2 entrée options are $90 and feature a choice of Prime Filet Mignon, Prime New York Strip, or Miso Marinated Chilean Sea Bass.

Tier 3 entrée options are $100 and include either Prime Bone-in Rib Eye or Northern Australian Lobster Tail.

Visit https://www.thebungalowrestaurant.com.

Cafe Jardin at Sherman Library & Gardens

Chefs Pascal Olhats and Jessica Roy have created a special 4-Course Take-Home Dinner for Valentine’s Day that is $70 per person and includes an Appetizer Plate for Two with Homemade Paté & Rillette, Salmon Rémoulade, Salmon Gravlax, salmon roe Dill Sauce, and Herb Crustinis, a choice of entrees (Mustard Crusted Rack of Lamb or Sautéed Bass Filet), plus a side, cheese and dessert.

Please place your order by Thursday, February 11. Orders will be ready for pick up on Valentine’s Day from 2 to 4 p.m. All orders must be prepaid. No cancellations.

Call (949) 673-0034 to place your order, or visit https://pascalrestaurants.com/holiday-menus.

Fable & Spirit

In addition to offering his award-winning menu, Executive Chef David Shofner is presenting a Valentine’s Day special of Maine Lobster Tail Gratin and 8-ounce Prime Filet Mignon that is only being offered during Fable & Spirit’s Valentine’s Day al fresco dinner service and must be pre-ordered by 5 p.m. Friday, February 12. Cost is $79 per person. Reservation are required. Those who wish to enjoy their meal in the comfort of their own home will be able to order items on the restaurant’s regular menu to go (Valentine’s special not available to go). For more information, to make reservations or place orders for pick-up, call (949) 409-9913 or visit http://www.fableandspirit.com.

Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens

Treat your Valentine to a romantic outing in the gardens or cozy up at home with Chef Rich Mead’s Valentine’s Day Dinner and Brunch specials, available February 12-14.

Dinner starters include Roast Asparagus and Burrata Salad ($14) and Farmhouse Crudité Plate ($14). For entrees, choose from Miso Glazed Chilean Sea Bass ($39), Grilled Beef Filet Mignon with Port & Gorgonzola Sauces ($39), and Dijon, Parmesan and Panko Crusted Autonomy Farms Chicken Paillard ($26). Dessert special is Frozen White Chocolate & Strawberry Mousse Tart ($9).

Brunch specials are available February 13 and 14, and include Meyer Lemon Strawberry French Toast ($18), and Ham, Spinach & Shiitake Mushroom Frittata and Main Lobster Hollandaise Sauce ($20).

For full menu details and reservations, please visit www.farmhouserg.com.

Five Crowns

Five Crowns celebrates Valentine’s Weekend with a Steak Lover’s Dinner Special offered February 11-14 for $69 per person.

Start with a choice of a salad or lobster bisque, then choose either prime rib, filet mignon or New York strip, accompanied by a selection of sides. Finish with a decadent dessert.

Five Crowns also offers Sweetheart Steak Kit To-Go. This delicious deal is $109 and serves two people.

Visit https://www.lawrysonline.com/five-crowns.

Flemings

Fleming’s in Fashion Island has several options for Valentine’s Weekend, including a 3-course Prime Surf & Turf menu for two featuring a 35oz. Prime Tomahawk with Lobster Tail Scampi and Crab-Stuffed Shrimp.

Other Valentine’s menus are available including Petite Filet Mignon and Crab-stuffed Shrimp Scampi ($85) or Petite Filet Mignon and Lobster Tail Scampi ($95).

The Fleming’s full dinner menu is also available. Dine on the patio, or order a Valentine’s dinner to go.

Visit https://www.flemingssteakhouse.com/

The Resort at Pelican Hill

Pelican Hill’s chefs are serving up a romantic four-course menu to enjoy in the comfort of your own home, featuring indulgent dishes like Maine lobster bisque, truffle braised short ribs, black forest cake and an optional caviar course. Pre-order your meal and enjoy convenient pickup from Pelican Hill’s front drive or inside Caffe & Market.

Choose a starter (salad or lobster bisque), then the surf & turf combo of Truffle Braised Short Rib & Diver Scallops, plus a dessert of black forest cake. Price is $95 per person, but you can add 20 grams of Petrossian Royal Ossetra Caviar with blinis and traditional accompaniments for a $150 supplement (advance notice required).

Pre-order at https://www.pelicanhill.com/valentines-day/

SOL Mexican Cocina

Inspired by the best of coastal Baja California, SOL’s kitchens feature a unique spin on fresh, healthy, coastal Mexican food, lovingly made from scratch. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, SOL has a unveiled a new specialty cocktail: Frozé, which is SOL’s signature frozen margarita topped with sparkling rosé and guava nectar. Its pink hues make it the perfect celebratory Valentine’s Day cocktail to enjoy on the waterfront patio.

Visit www.Solcocina.com for details.

Sushi Roku

Spend your Valentine’s Day at Sushi Roku for a dynamic culinary experience featuring global ingredients throughout the menu to create a contemporary sushi experience. Sushi Roku is offering its regular menu, along with a la carte specials for outdoor dining. and reservations are recommended by calling (949) 706-3622 or visit https://www.sushiroku.com/menus/newport-beach.

For a romantic meal at home, Sushi Roku is offering a special Lover’s Box with choice of two boxes (Sushi Fix or Bento Box, with options to upgrade), choice of 16-ounce signature cocktail (makes 3-4 drinks), and the ultimate Valentine’s Day dessert, the Choco Bomb, all for $85. Guests can still order the restaurant’s normally available Sushi Fix Boxes and Family Packs (Allstar Specialty Roll Pack, Sushi Family Pack, Hot Family Pack or Signature Pack). These items are available for pick-up only, and guests may add wine and sake by the bottle for 50 percent off its regular price, as well as Sushi Roku signature cocktails packaged to go. Guests may order online for curbside pick-up at https://bbot.menu/srnbpickup/.

Tavern House Kitchen + Bar

Tavern House is celebrating love all weekend long with specially created dishes along with the regular Brunch and Dinner menus—although there’s nothing regular about them. Restaurateur David Wilhelm has taken comfort food to a new level. His fried chicken is among the best in OC, and so is his burger, among other delicious dishes.

Tavern House mixologists have also concocted special “love cocktails” designed to elevate the senses.

Visit https://www.tavernhousekb.com.

Tommy Bahama

Tommy Bahama is offering a few different ways to celebrate love all weekend long. Kick off the romance with the Valentine’s Weekend Meal Kit To Go, which includes two Filet Mignons and two Maine Lobster Tails, along with Cauliflower Potato Mash, Grilled Asparagus, Caesar Salad, Crown Bread with Cinnamon-Nutmeg Butter, and Triple Chocolate Cake. The Meal Kits to Go are $125 and serves two. Orders must be placed by Friday, February 11. Available Saturday, February 13 and Sunday, February 14 for pick-up or delivery.

Visit www.Tommybahama.com.

The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar

Executive Chef Yvon Goetz and his talented team at The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar will be offering their full menu, along with specials, for outdoor dining at the restaurant from Friday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 14. Reservations are recommended for al fresco dining and can be made by calling (949) 999-6622.

The Winery is also offering a special Surf & Turf Valentine’s Dinner To Go. The take-home meal begins with a bright Strawberry & Laura Chenel Goat Cheese Salad, followed by two 8-ounce Filet Mignon steaks with Sauteed Jumbo Shrimp. All dinners are accompanied by Thyme-Roasted DYP Potatoes and an Organic Vegetable Medley. The meal ends with a Tahitian Vanilla Bean Butter Cake with fresh Berry Compote and Vanilla Chantilly. Additional sides and upgrades are available to customize your meal. Guests may also add on Champagne by the bottle or half bottle, wines by the bottle, and craft cocktails. The Surf & Turf Menu is $165 for 2 guests, and all orders to go must be placed 24 hours in advance for pick-up between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, February 12, Saturday, February 13, and Sunday February 14.

Visit http://thewineryrestaurants.com for more details.

OTHERS

Las Brisas (Laguna Beach)

The iconic restaurant perched over the cliffs of Laguna Beach is the perfect destination for a romantic dinner with unmatched views of the OC coast. This Valentine’s Day weekend, Las Brisas will be offering a 5-Course Menu for $125 per person February 12 – 14 from 3 pm to close, available on the patio and extended outdoor dining area (regular menu is available for take-out; regular brunch menu will also be available on Sunday). Romantic Valentine’s Day menu highlights include a Champagne Toast; Calamari Ceviche Tostada; Grilled Lamb Chops with chipotle-agave glazed carrots; Scallops with cauliflower, olives, and tomatillo; and Tres Leches Cake with toasted coconut.

Visit https://www.lasbrisaslagunabeach.com.

Driftwood Kitchen (Laguna Beach)

Driftwood Kitchen Executive Chef Rainer Schwarz plays Cupid with a special Valentine’s Day Dinner on February 14. The meal begins with a Champagne Toast and Driftwood’s Parker House Rolls. For the first course, guests have a choice of Red & White Endive Salad or Hamachi Tartare, followed by White Asparagus Soup for the second course.

Entrée selections include a choice of Double R Ranch Petite Filet & Braised Prime Beef Shortribs with truffled mashed potatoes, sauteed chanterelles and port demi-glace; or Chilean Seabass Filet with hearts of palm and Maine lobster risotto in parsley émulsion. The Valentine’s Day meal, which ends with a Sweetheart Chocolate Dessert for Two, is $95 per guest.

Reservations recommended for this special dinner, served on Sunday, February 14 from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Visit https://www.driftwoodkitchen.com.

Fork & Knife (Costa Mesa)

Chef Jonathan Blackford spent 10 years as the Executive Chef at A Restaurant in Newport Beach before opening his own deluxe ghost kitchen on 17th street in Costa Mesa. His Pick-Up Dinner allows you to recreate the restaurant experience in your home any night of the week leading up to Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day dinners must be pre-ordered by 3 p.m. on Friday, February 12 for pick-up on Sunday, February 14. Menus and online ordering can be found at https://forkandknifecm.com.