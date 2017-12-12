Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Artscapes: Seasonal Concerts Take Center Stage at Segerstrom Center

Posted On 12 Dec 2017
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , ,

Misty Copeland as Clara, the Princess and Herman Cornejo as the Nucracker Prince in Alexei Ratmansky’s The Nutcracker. Photo: Doug Gifford/Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

December continues to be a busy month at Segerstrom Center for the Arts as seasonal concerts and performances take center stage.

Through December 17, it’s time for American Ballet Theatre’s annual production of the timeless classic, “The Nutcracker.” Travel with curious Clara and her handsome prince as they journey through a kingdom filled with colorful characters and pure holiday magic. Created by celebrated choreographer Alexei Ratmansky, this beloved ballet brings a cast of more than 100 performers to the stage, and features dazzling sets and costumes by Tony-winner Richard Hudson, along with Tchaikovsky’s timeless score performed by the Pacific Symphony.

On Dec. 19, Pacific Symphony presents its annual Holiday Organ Spectacular featuring Todd Wilson on organ along with members of Pacific Symphony performing a delightful mix of sacred and holiday music. Favorite Christmas carols share the bill with traditional organ works that highlight the $3.1 million William J. Gillespie Concert Organ.

Misty Copeland as Clara, the Princess in Alexei Ratmansky’s The Nutcracker. Photo: Doug Gifford/Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents “Fiesta Navidad” Dec. 21. The Grammy Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano returns to Segerstrom Center with one of Orange County’s most beloved holiday events, Fiesta Navidad. Filled with music and dance, this colorful celebration of Mexican holiday traditions is perfect for the whole family.

On Dec. 22 and 23, Pacific Symphony celebrates the holidays with Seth MacFarlane, the Academy Award-nominated and Grammy-nominated writer, singer, actor, producer and director (and the creator of the popular “Family Guy” animated TV show) who will perform timeless holiday classics and hits from the Great American Songbook.

For tickets to these events, visit SCFTA.org.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Artscapes: Young Newport Dancers Cast in ABT’s ‘Nutcracker’ at Segerstrom Center

Posted On 13 Dec 2017
, By
0

Off the Menu: Center 360 Debuts at Segerstrom Center

Posted On 18 Nov 2017
, By
0

Artscapes: Segerstrom Center Launches 2017-2018 Broadway Series

Posted On 03 Nov 2017
, By
0

Elizabeth Segerstrom and the Power of Giving

Posted On 26 Oct 2017
, By

Leave a Reply

*

 



Join the Local's List





Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Newport Beach Independent Newspaper | All Rights Reserved.