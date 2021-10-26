Sushi Roku in Fashion Island Celebrates Spooky Season with Three Killer Specials

Share this:

To highlight the arrival of Spooky Season, Sushi Roku in Fashion Island is offering three new specials available for the month of October.

A spooktacular new roll is complemented with a pumpkin-centric cocktail and dessert to celebrate our favorite fall gourd.

The Fashion Island restaurant’s new King Growler Roll features king crab, spicy tuna, avocado and asparagus wrapped in rice paper, and topped with pickled jalapeno and ebi.

A Pumpkin Panna Cotta makes for the perfect ending to any meal, made with pumpkin puree and cream cheese, topped with fresh berries.

Guests can get their fill of pumpkin as a libation in Sushi Roku’s Drunkin Pumpkin Cocktail, which features whiskey, Baileys Irish Cream and house-made pumpkin spice simple syrup on the rocks, served with a cinnamon-sugar rim, sprinkle of nutmeg and whole cinnamon stick garnish.

Sushi Roku’s fall specials are available through the month of October and can be enjoyed for in-house dining or to go. Orders for curbside pick-up can be made online at http://www.sushiroku.com/ while delivery can be placed through Postmates, Doordash and Uber Eats.