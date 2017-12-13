Boat Parade Dining

Planning to watch the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade Dec. 13-17 and wondering where to dine during the parade? We’ve got you covered.

Nearly 100 elaborately-decorated boats will circumnavigate the perimeter of the harbor, cruising past a handful of waterfront restaurants that offer prime viewing areas. Many more restaurants are just a short walk from the parade route.

The parade has a new starting point this year off Lido Island. This means the first restaurant on the route is Lighthouse Café at 6:52 p.m., followed by the Fun Zone and Balboa Village restaurants at 7:15 p.m. It hits Balboa Island between 7:40 and 8:10 p.m., passes Balboa Bay Resort around 8:30 p.m., followed by Pizza Nova, Billy’s at the Beach, and The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar. One of the last spots is Lido Marina Village at 8:50 p.m. as the parade comes to a close.

Waterline at the Balboa Bay Resort is featuring a special three-course menu for $75 for adults and $33 for children. To make reservations, call (949) 630- 4145 or visit BalboaBayResort.com.

A&O Kitchen + Bar at Balboa Bay Resort has a waterfront patio, fire pits, and creative libations. For more information, visit BalboaBayResort.com.

Billy’s at the Beach offers great views of the parade from inside the restaurant and on its waterfront patio. For reservations, call (949) 722-1100 or visit BillysattheBeach.net.

Harborside and Newport Landing will each have a four-course prix-fixe boat parade menu. For Harborside reservations call (949) 673-4633 or visit Harborside-Pavilion.com. For Newport Landing reservations, call (949) 675- 2373 or visit Newport-Landing.com.

Pizza Nova has a wall of windows that make watching the boat parade from this upscale pizza purveyor fun and easy. Visit PizzaNova.net.

The Winery Restaurant & Bar will have a prix-fixe menu with tiered pricing depending on seating location. Reservations required. Call (949) 999-6622 or visit TheWineryNewport.com.

Nobu, Zinque and Lido Bottle Works in Lido Marina village are terrific spots to catch the parade. Lido Marina Village will provide hot cocoa and cider, plus a DJ from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Visit lidomarinavillage.com.

Nearby Dining

Balboa Village and the Fun Zone offer a multitude of dining options that are a short walk to the waterfront and prime boat parade viewing.

Balboa Island is another nice area in which to dine prior to or after the parade.

We have dined at Bayside before the parade and then strolled across the street to the Balboa Island Bridge to watch the parade.

Some restaurants such as Newport Beach Brew Co., 3-Thirty-3, Bluewater Grill, SOL Cocina and The Cannery don’t offer direct viewing, but they’re a short walk from the waterfront and are often less crowded than restaurants along the parade route.

For more information, visit the website ChristmasBoatParade.com.

