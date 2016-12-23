Off the Menu Side Dish: New Year’s Eve & Day Dining

New Year’s Eve/Day Dining

Compiled by Laura Wise | NB Indy

21 OCEANFRONT

21 Oceanfront is ringing in the New Year with two different seating and menu options. The first seating is a three-course menu for $75 from 5 to 7 p.m. Second seating is a four-course dinner with champagne toast for $145 from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Visit 21Oceanfront.com or call (949) 673-2100.

BACK BAY BISTRO

Back Bay Bistro’s New Year’s Eve dinner is a six-course menu from 8 p.m. to midnight for $115 per person and includes DJ entertainment, party favors, and a champagne toast. Back Bay Bistro also has a first dinner seating from 5 to 7 p.m. for $68 per person for a similar menu with four courses. For more information or to make reservations, call (949) 729-1144 or visit NewportDunes.com/Back-Bay-Bistro

Fig & Olive

Fig & Olive’s White & Gold New Year’s Eve Party celebrates in style with a four course dinner menu starting at 8 p.m. for $150 per person, and a cocktail reception for $100 that includes wine, cocktails, and tray-passed hors d’oeuvres. Early seating for an a la carte menu begins at 5 p.m. Call (949) 877-3005, or visit figandolive.com

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

New Year’s Eve: 4 p.m. – midnight: A special three-course menu featuring filet mignon paired with a sweet Australian lobster tail, followed by a choice of dessert from the main menu. Served through Jan. 3. $89 per person.

New Year’s Day: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. & 4 – 10 p.m: For guests dining on New Year’s Day, an a la carte brunch is available, and a three-course prime rib dinner for $34.95. For reservations call (949) 720-9633 or visit FlemingsSteakhouse.com.

ISLAND HOTEL

Oak Grill New Year’s Eve Dinner Party, 5 p.m. to midnight. Revelers will enjoy a four-course prix fixe menu and the party at Aqua Lounge to bring in the New Year in style. $125 per person for dinner, tickets to Aqua Lounge’s Black & White Party available for $50 for guests who dine at Oak Grill.

The Black & White Party at Aqua Lounge, starting at 9 p.m. Featuring surprise party favors and premium drinks. Entry fee of $100 includes a specialty cocktail and champagne at midnight.

Visit IslandHotel.com.

Pelican Hill

The Resort at Pelican Hill has special New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day dining and parties options throughout the resort. For Pelican Hill dining reservations, visit pelicanhill.com, or call (855) 315-8214.

New Year’s Eve in the Great Room Social Lounge. Celebrate with live DJ performances, creative cocktails, small bites, a midnight balloon drop and a complimentary Prosecco toast. Staring at 6 p.m.; complimentary for Resort guests or $35 per non-resort guest.

New Year’s Eve 80s Night Dance Party – Live DJs, open bars, small plates, and of course, your favorite music from an iconic era. Enjoy specialty cocktails, mixed drinks and Champagne from the Bubbly Bar, a vibrant dance floor with a disco ball, and fun surprises. 10 p.m. until 1 a.m.; $40 per adult ages 21 and up; tickets available online in advance or same-day at the door.

New Year’s Eve at Andrea Ristorante – Andrea presents “Il Cenone,” the Italian Gala, with a four-course menu and two dinner seating options. Early seating 5-7 p.m. for $170 per adult, late seating 8:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. for $235 per adult.

New Year’s Eve at Pelican Grill & Lounge – Four-course prix fixe menu, available from 5 to 10 p.m. Celebrate in the Lounge 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m

New Year’s at Coliseum Pool & Grill – Savor a celebration of à la carte chef’s special selections and s three-piece band from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with a midnight balloon drop and complimentary Prosecco toast.

The Ritz Prime Seafood

New Year’s Eve prix fixe tasting menus. First Seating is 5 – 7:30 p.m. and features a five course menu for $100 person. Second Seating is 8 – 11 p.m. with live music until 1 a.m. for $150 per person. For reservations, call (949) 720.1800 or visit RitzPrimeSeafood.com.

The Yard House

Yard House has a special holiday menu and seasonal cocktails, as well as its 20th Anniversary Triple IPA. Midnight beer toast to celebrate the arrival of 2017. For more information visit YardHouse.com.