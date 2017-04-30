Biz Buzz: Tom Donovan Appointed as Managing Director of Resort at Pelican Hill

The Irvine Company Resort Properties has announced the appointment of Tom Donovan as managing director of The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast.

With more than 25 years of luxury hospitality leadership experience, Donovan most recently served as managing director of the Grand Wailea on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

“Tom Donovan is the ideal leader for our iconic Five-Star Resort destination, as he brings a passionate commitment to advancing a culture of service excellence and community involvement,” said Irvine Company Resort Properties President Ralph Grippo. “He will guide some of the world’s finest hospitality professionals in Pelican Hill’s unwavering focus to serve the world’s most discerning guests from far and near for the next century and beyond.”

In his many years in luxury hospitality, Donovan has been passionate about employee engagement, creating memorable moments, personalizing guest experiences and building lifetime relationships. His leadership style and approach will continue to position Newport Beach’s only Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Resort and Spa as one of the world’s finest resorts.

Joining Pelican Hill after a decade on Maui, Donovan has served as managing director of the Grand Wailea and before that, vice president and general manager of the The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua. Previously, he was general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Resort, Bachelor Gulch in Edwards, Colo. and The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Phoenix, Ariz. Donovan graduated from Northeastern University with a Bachelor of Science in liberal arts history and a minor in economics.

For more information, visit PelicanHill.com.