2023 Pacific Wine & Food Classic at Newport Dunes Announces Chefs and Wines

The 2023 Pacific Wine & Food Classic returns to Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort on Saturday, Sept. 30. This means a wonderful afternoon of wine tasting, bites from noted chefs and restaurants, a silent disco, and other exciting elements.

“This event has incredible food, wine, and people. There is magic in the air at the Pacific Wine and Food Classic,” said Pamela Waitt, President of OC Restaurant Association, and founder of Pacific Wine & Food Classic. “We are so excited to delight guests with a tremendous world-class culinary experience.”

Waitt noted that “People have become so fond of the event, we elevate/freshen each year while trying to not change too much. It’s funny how this event has become such a tradition for so many.”

More than half of the wineries this year are new, said Waitt.

“Also new this year is the Gelsons experience, the TacoTuesday.com Silent Disco, The Big tent featuring all SLO wineries, and a few other details.”

According to information from Pacific Wine & Food, the waterfront event begins with a welcome cocktail made by Licor 43 upon entering. When stepping into the big tent portion of the open-air venue you can explore wineries from the San Luis Obispo Coast Wine Collective and food from Newport Coast Catering and Sweetgreens.

Freshly crafted premium cocktails by Ketel One, Maker’s Mark, El Tesoro Tequila, and Ron Zacapa Rum will be available.

Gelson’s is hosting a Cheese, Charcuterie and Wine Experience with award-winning wines made by winemakers Julien Fayard of Napa Valley and Doug Margerum of Santa Barbara County.

Returning to the 2023 Pacific Wine & Food Classic is the Taco Garden, presented by TacoTuesday.com, featuring a smorgasbord of tacos and cold beer. Experience delicious taco creations from restaurants including Chela’s, Descanso, Rodrigo’s, Red O, and Puesto. In between bites and pours, dance at the Silent Disco on the sand by TacoTuesday.com, meet the podcast team and receive TacoTuesday.com merch while supplies last. Explore the San Simeon Wine Beach Lounge featuring six of their favorite wines.

And don’t miss the giant Paella by Paella Master Chef Leo Razo.

Top wineries featured:

San Simeon Winery

Austin Hope Winery

Carol Shelton Wines

Copper Cane Wines & Provisions

Diniz Cellars

Duhig Wine

Fathers + Daughters Cellars

Gelson’s – Award-winning wines

Hi-Time Wine Cellars

Innumero

Jadot

Keller Estate

Kessler-Haak

ONX Wines

San Luis Obispo Coast Wine Collective

Aequorea

Autry Cellars

Baileyana Winery

Biddle Ranch Vineyard

Brecon Estate

Kynsi Winery

Peloton Cellars

Stephen Ross

Talley Vineyards

Rancho Capistrano Winery

Summit Lake Vineyards & Winery

Terlato Wines

Top Orange County chefs and restaurants featured:

BlueGold – Chef Jorge Valines

Cambalache – Executive Chef Leo Razo

Champion of the Food Network’s “Chopped!” – Chef Joe Youkhan, National Culinary Director – Western Hospitality, Hulu’s – Best in Dough Champion, Food Networks – Chopped Champion!, Cooking Channels – Firemasters Champion!

Chelas Mexican Kitchen – Chef & Owner Karla Vasquez

Descanso Restaurant – Chef Jose Angulo

Ellie’s Long Beach – Chef & Owner Jason Witzl

Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens – Owner & Executive Chef Rich Mead, Golden Foodie Awards Chef of the Year 2018

Five Crowns & Side Door – Executive Chef Matthew Luna

Gus’s Fried Chicken – Voted best-fried chicken by the Los Angeles Times 2022

Jolie Coronado – Chef & Owner Jason Witzl

Lido Bottle Works – Executive Chef Joel Gutierrez

Little Sister – Chef Jorge Valines

LSXO – Chef Jorge Valines

Newport Coast Catering – Pastry Chef / Owner, Kristen Snavely

Palenque – Chef Roland Rubalcava

Puesto – Chef Erik Aranow

Rancho Capistrano Winery – Executive Chef Adrian de la Torre Ill

Red O

Rodrigo’s Mexican Grill – Executive Chef Allan Aguiñaga

Rothschild’s – Chef & Owner, Frank Fassero

SET Sushi & Steak

Sevilla Restaurant & Tapas Bar – Executive Corporate Chef Miguel Delgado

Starfish Hospitality Group – Executive Chef Omar Pineda

Sushi Roku – Chef Hiroshi Shima

Tangerine Room at The Westin Anaheim Resort – Executive Chef JJ Burton

Tangerine Room at The Westin Anaheim Resort – Pastry Chef Andy De La Cruz

The Country Club – Executive Chef Eddie Hyman

The Mayor’s Table at Lido House Hotel – Chef Partner Riley Huddleston

The Tea House on Los Rios – Damien Orozco

Trevor’s at the Tracks – Chef Ronnie Chavez

Urbana – Chef Ernie Alvarado

Villa Roma – Executive Chef Leo Razo

Xacalli Kitchen – Executive Chef Vincent Espinoza

Sponsors: Cadillac, Orange Coast Magazine, San Simeon Wines, TacoTuesday.com, Golden Rule Charity, Sweetgreen, Maker’s Mark, Ketel One Vodka, Ron Zacapa, El Tesoro Tequila, Orange Coast Magazine, Jadot, Licor 43, Stella Artois, Waterloo Sparking Water, Area 51, Gelson’s, Melissa’s Produce, Chefs Toy’s, Acqua Panna, OCfoodies.com, and Easy Ice.

Extend the fun by turning a day at Pacific Wine & Food Classic into a mini getaway. Make VEA Newport Beach your home for the weekend. Guests who have booked rooms through the official PWFC Room Block at VEA will have exclusive access to the resort’s transportation to/from the event. This is not valid for guests booking outside of the official room block or attendees not staying overnight at the resort.

After the Pacific Wine & Food Classic is over head to the VEA Newport Beach for a summer concert series. This complimentary concert is on September 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and features country artist, Dani Rose. Enjoy live music, food and drink specials, and ocean views from the VEA Sunset Lawn.

To book a room, please visit https://pacificwineandfood.com/vea-newport-beach.

The Pacific Wine & Food Classic takes place at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort located at 1131 Back Bay Dr. in Newport Beach. All tickets for the 2023 event are VIP and guests must be age 21 and over to attend. Net proceeds for The Pacific Wine & Food Classic proudly benefit the Golden Rule Charity.

For more information on the Pacific Wine & Food Classic and to purchase tickets, please visit www.pacificwineandfood.com