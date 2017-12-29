Off the Menu Side Dish: New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day Dining

Compiled by Laura Wise | NB Indy

21 OCEANFRONT

21 Oceanfront is ringing in the New Year with two different seating and menu options. The first seating is their full menu with regular reservations from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Second seating is a four-course dinner with a split of Moet & Chandon brut champagne for $115 from 8 to 10 p.m. Visit 21Oceanfront.com or call (949) 673-2100.

BALBOA BAY RESORT

Make the last night of 2017 one to remember with amazing food, wine, champagne and live music at Balboa Resort. For reservations call (888) 894-2788 or visit MeritageCollection.com/BalboaBayResort.

New Year’s Eve Moet Chandon Champagne Dinner at Waterline – Make your last meal of 2017 one to remember and delight in a decadent and exquisite champagne dinner along the waterfront featuring the premier French champagne house. After dinner, dance the night away and ring in the year with Tijuana Dogs live in concert. All wine dinner guests receive complimentary entry into the concert. Dinner is available from 6 – 10 p.m. and is $199 per person.

New Year’s Eve Land & Sea Wine Dinner in Bay View Room – End 2017 with a delicious Steak and Lobster coursed wine dinner amidst views of the Balboa Bay. After dinner, dance the night away and ring in the year with Tijuana Dogs live in concert. All wine dinner guests receive complimentary entry into the concert. Dinner is from 7 – 10 p.m. and is $149 per person.

Tijuana Dogs Live New Year’s Eve Concert in Grand Ballroom – Ring in the New Year with great music, dancing and lot of fun with Orange County’s own Tijuana Dogs live in concert in our Grand Ballroom. Don party hats and noisemakers at midnight to ring in 2018 with a celebratory Champagne toast. Certain to be an amazing evening and the best way to bid farewell to 2017. Concert is from 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. and is $75 per person / $60 per person for BBC Members

New Year’s Day Champagne Brunch at Waterline – Keep the festivities going and join us on the first day of the New Year for a delicious bottomless champagne brunch. Available from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Adults are $50 / Children are $25.

FASHION ISLAND HOTEL

2018 has a great ring to it! Guests will start it off with memories of an amazing New Year’s Eve at Fashion Island Hotel. For reservations call call (949) 760-4920, visit Opentable.com/oak-grill or email [email protected]

Oak Grill New Year’s Eve Dinner Party, 5 p.m. to midnight. Revelers will enjoy a four-course prix fixe menu and the party at Aqua Lounge to bring in the New Year in style. Each guest receives a complimentary glass of champagne to toast all the New Year will bring. Dinner is $125 per person. Tickets to Aqua Lounge’s Midnight Masquerade Party are available for $50 for guests who dine at Oak Grill.

Midnight Masquerade at Aqua Lounge, starting at 9 p.m. Put on a mask and head to Aqua Lounge for a Midnight Masquerade Party where the most disguised partiers will light up the dance floor into the wee hours of 2018 with popular SoCal DJ Tirade. The night will feature surprise party favors and premium drinks – including Perrier-Jouët and Grey Goose Vodka. This elegant soirée is sure to be. Entry fee of $100 includes a specialty cocktail and champagne at midnight. Bottle service is also available.

FIG & OLIVE

Fig & Olive’s White & Gold New Year’s Eve Party celebrates in style with a four-course dinner menu starting at 8 p.m. for $160 per person with a Veuve Clicquot champagne toast, and add a sommelier wine pairing for an additional $65. Fig and Olive also has a cocktail reception for $110 that includes small bites and hors d’oeuvres, and mixed cocktails, wine, and beer. Upgraded cocktail reception tickets are also available for $185 and include Dom Perignon and premium cocktails. Call (949) 877-3005, or visit figandolive.com.

LA CAVE

Costa Mesa’s favorite underground (literally) restaurant is hosting a lively New Year’s Eve party. For details on food and entertainment, call (949) 646-7944 or visit lacaverestaurant.com.

NEWPORT DUNES WATERFRONT RESORT

New Year’s Eve Boots on the Beach Party – Bring family and friends for an evening of celebration featuring live music, food trucks, full bars, craft beer and whiskey tasting, and a cigar bar. Enjoy dinner before the concert at Newport Dunes’ waterfront restaurant, Back Bay Bistro. The VIP Dinner package offers seatings at 6 p.m. and includes a special four-course dinner along with VIP concert seating. Live performances by country favorites Stephen Wesley and Redneck Rodeo. David Bugenske from Go Country 105 will be host and DJ for the evening and Noe Roldan. Stop by the bar for a glass of champagne and join the countdown with a toast to the New Year. General admission: $20; VIP Seating: $60; VIP Back Bay Bistro Dinner & Concert Seating: $125

Back Bay Bistro’s New Year’s Eve dinner is a six-course menu from 8 p.m. to midnight for $125 per person and includes live DJ, party favors, and a champagne toast. Back Bay Bistro also has a first dinner seating from 5 to 7 p.m. for $65 per person for a similar menu with four courses. For more information or to make reservations, call (949) 729-1144 or visit NewportDunes.com/Back-Bay-Bistro

PELICAN HILL RESORT

The Resort at Pelican Hill has special New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day dining and parties options throughout the resort. For Pelican Hill dining reservations, visit pelicanhill.com, or call (855) 315-8214.

New Year’s Eve:

Great Room Social Lounge – Celebrate with live music, creative cocktails, small bites, a midnight balloon drop and a complimentary Prosecco toast for each guest. Starting at 6 p.m.; complimentary for Resort guests or $50 per non-resort guest.

Andrea Ristorante – Chef Troy presents “Il Cenone,” the Italian Gala, with a four-course menu and two dinner seating options: Early seating 5-7 p.m. for $170 per adult, late seating 8:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. for $235 per adult and $300 per adult with wine pairing.

Pelican Grill & Lounge – Chef Marc creates a California grill four-course prix-fixe menu, available from 5–10 p.m. Celebrate in the Lounge with entertainment by a live band, a midnight balloon drop, and a complimentary glass of Prosecco for each guest! The Bar will also serve a special New Year’s Eve menu. $155 per adult ; $200 with wine pairing; $65 per child under 12.

Coliseum Pool & Grill – Savor a celebration of à la carte chef’s special selections and s three-piece band from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with a midnight balloon drop and complimentary Prosecco toast.

New Year’s Day:

Pelican Grill – Chef Marc presents a special New Year’s Day football viewing menu in the Pelican Grill Bar. 11 .m. – 11 p.m.

Coliseum Pool & Grill – Chef Diego features a special breakfast buffet with smoked salmon, shrimp and a ribeye carving station. 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. for $70* per adult; $35* per child.

MONTAGE LAGUNA BEACH

For reservations and questions, please call (949) 715-6420.

New Year’s Eve in Lobby Lounge – Join Montage for a festive celebration in Lobby Lounge as we ring in 2018. Resident pianist David Allen Baker will provide entertainment throughout the evening while guests dance the night away. Tables and lounge seating with bottle service are available for purchase or guests can join us without a table charge for standing-room only. Reserved tables are available for seating starting at 8pm.

New Year’s Eve at The Loft – The Loft has two seating available. The first seating is from 5 – 7 p.m. and is a four-course Holiday Tasting Menu with a choice of appetizer, entrée, cheese and dessert. $125 per adult, $40 per child ages 4-12 yrs, under 4 – complimentary. The second seating is five course Holiday tasting Menu. And includes complimentary midnight toast, party favors and live music until 1 a.m. Bistro Menu available in Bistro only 3 – 10 p.m. $200 per adult, $60 per child ages 4-12 yrs, under 4 – complimentary

New Year’s Eve Studio – Studio is offering a five course chef’s tasting menu with live music, dancing, and party favors and complimentary midnight toast. Evening also includes cocktails and reception as well as wine pairings for $475 per person.

THE WINERY

The Winery is ringing in the new year with an Old Hollywood New Year’s Eve Soiree. The first seating is three courses for $79 and is available from 5-6:30 p.m. The second seating is a four-course menu with a Taittinger champagne toast available from 8-10 p.m. for $169. The party continues after 10 p.m. with a DJ and dancing playing into the new year. For reservations call (949) 999-6622.