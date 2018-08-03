Off the Menu: Pacific Wine and Food Classic at Newport Dunes Aug. 18-19

Newport Beach is known for its beaches, and its culinary offerings, so why not combine them into one grand event: The Pacific Wine and Food Classic, which returns to Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort Aug. 18 and 19.

Some 60 chefs and dozens of wineries are participating in the sizzling ode to food and wine, which runs from 2 to 5 p.m. each day (VIP tickets allow early admission at 1 p.m.). Booths will be set up on the sand and grassy areas of Newport Dunes, and chefs will be serving samples of their signature summer dishes.

Many of my favorite chefs and restaurants are participating this year: Alejandra Padilla of Five Crowns and SideDoor, Brian Huskey of Tackle Box, Cathy Pavlos of Provenance Restaurant, Elyssa Fournier of Mixed Bakery, Ivan Rogelio Calderon of Taco Rosa & Taco Mesa, Leo Razo of Villa Roma, Linda Johnsen of Filomena’s Italian Kitchen & Market, Pascal Olhats of Café Jardin, Rich Mead of Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens, Ross Pangilinan of Mix Mix Kitchen Bar, Jared Cook of Olea, Andrew Ardnt of Hook & Spear at Newport Beach Marriott, and many others.

The wine lineup includes labels from Napa, Paso Robles, Santa Ynez, and other noted regions. I’m looking forward to cooling my palate with sips of Perrier Jouet champagne.

Beer and spirits are also well-represented at the Pacific Wine and Food Classic. Stella Artois, Bacardi rum, Sauza tequila, Sky vodka, Aperol Spritz and Maker’s Mark will be onsite creating craft cocktails. There is also a Paella and Sangria Lounge by Villa Roma, Summer Wine Garden featuring chilled wines to pair with bites by SideDoor and Haute Cuisine, Taco & Beer Lounge by Towne Park Brewery and Chela’s Mexican Restaurant, the debut of the official “Pacific Burger” by Burger Boss at the Lynx Backyard Grilling garden, and Golden Spoon Café’s gelatos.

P amela Waitt, president of OC Restaurant Association and founder of the Pacific Wine and Food Classic, said “We are thrilled to welcome guests back to the shores of Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort and highlight so many incredible winemakers and chefs. Orange County is home to some of the best restaurants in the world and it’s an honor to showcase the local talent.”

Single day general admission tickets are currently $115 for Saturday and $99 for Sunday which includes extended early bird pricing.

Single day VIP tickets are $149 for Saturday and $139 for Sunday with extended early bird pricing. Purchase of VIP ticket grants early admission at 1 p.m. and access to the grassy waterfront VIP courtyard featuring the Hornitos lounge serving fresh summer margaritas, the Perrier Jouet Champagne Gazebo, aged Bacardi rum cocktails, premium wines and an exclusive culinary experience provided by Back Bay Bistro, Bluegold, Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens, Filomena’s Italian Kitchen & Market, Lauren Lawless from Masterchef Season 8, Mix Mix, Mixed Bakery, Provenance, Sadie Rose Bread & Cabot Cheese and The Country Club.

VIP tickets are very limited. Weekend two-day passes are sold out.

For more information on the Pacific Wine and Food Classic and to purchase tickets, please visit pacificwineandfood.com.