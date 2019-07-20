Share this:

After an on-again, off-again process over the last several years, the Corona del Mar library and fire station, or “fibrary,” is finally opening its doors to both book worms and firefighters.

The grand opening for the facility will be Saturday, kicking off at 10:30 a.m. The public is welcome to attend the event, which will include speakers, self-guided tours, and refreshments.

Keynote speakers will include Newport Beach Mayor Diane Dixon, Councilwoman Joy Brenner, Board of Library Trustees Chair Janet Ray and Fire Chief Chip Duncan.

Brenner will join the Fire Department will be following a 100-year tradition of pushing a fire engine into the apparatus bay. This tradition is to commemorate a new fire station and has been happening since the 18th century, according to city officials.

The event runs until 12:30 p.m.

City officials also shared some parking information for the event: Marigold Avenue, from Second Avenue to the alley, will be closed for the event; the parking lot will be assigned parking only for the event; and parking in the area is limited, please plan to walk, bike or carpool.

The brief ceremony will be held outside, no chairs will be provided.

The CdM library and fire station is located at 410 Marigold Avenue.

