Look Back at 2019 Stories, Part 2

Sara Hall
*NOTE: Indy Editor Sara Hall compiled this look back at what made headlines in the Newport Beach Independent during 2019. This week, July through December. Last week covered the top news stories of the first half of the year.
Click on the text of each item to read the original story*
July
August 
A booking photo of Peter Gregory Chadwick, a murder suspect from Newport Beach who was a fugitive for several years before his arrest on Aug. 4.
— Photo courtesy OCDA
September
October 
Britt Dowdy, president of the Newport-Mesa Federation of Teachers, speaks to union members before the Board of Education meeting on Oct. 7.
— Photo by Daniel Langhorne ©
November
December
